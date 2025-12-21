Some European countries have indicated they are ready to send troops to Ukraine - Rutte

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 5426 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 12873 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 16304 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 30682 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 59216 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 64816 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 41100 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36117 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36928 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 41329 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.9m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhotoDecember 21, 05:20 AM • 17254 views
Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the dayDecember 21, 05:38 AM • 4738 views
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without powerPhotoDecember 21, 06:10 AM • 10485 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 14885 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space09:37 AM • 7470 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 2702 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 34924 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 64816 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 105192 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 76738 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 14102 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 15893 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 28168 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 45370 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 34020 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Series
Bild
Technology

Some European countries have indicated they are ready to send troops to Ukraine - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Some European countries have expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine to maintain peace and in case Russia violates a peace agreement. The details of such deployment are currently being coordinated, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

Some European countries have indicated they are ready to send troops to Ukraine - Rutte

Some European countries have expressed their readiness to send troops to Ukraine to maintain peace, and also if Russia violates a potential peace agreement. The details and nuances are currently being agreed upon. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Bild, reports UNN.

Details

Rutte noted that the details of such a deployment are not discussed publicly. But some countries have expressed their readiness to send troops to Ukraine.

We are currently working on the specifics of how this "coalition of the willing" should be structured: what will the deployment look like? What will happen on land, at sea, in the air, etc.? All these elements are currently being worked out

- he said, explaining the problematic nature of the situation.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the reason for the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war is Vladimir Putin, who is ready to sacrifice 1.1 million Russians. He also noted that Donald Trump is the only one who can force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Mark Rutte
NATO
Ukraine