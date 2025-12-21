Some European countries have indicated they are ready to send troops to Ukraine - Rutte

Some European countries have expressed their readiness to send troops to Ukraine to maintain peace, and also if Russia violates a potential peace agreement. The details and nuances are currently being agreed upon. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Bild, reports UNN.

Details

Rutte noted that the details of such a deployment are not discussed publicly. But some countries have expressed their readiness to send troops to Ukraine.

We are currently working on the specifics of how this "coalition of the willing" should be structured: what will the deployment look like? What will happen on land, at sea, in the air, etc.? All these elements are currently being worked out - he said, explaining the problematic nature of the situation.

