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Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly Hills

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The stars attended W Magazine's pre-Oscar party at Mr. Chow restaurant. Jenner opted for black chiffon, while Bieber appeared in a sparkling blazer.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly Hills

Models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber attended a pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills, where, along with other celebrities, they kicked off the weekend leading up to the Academy Awards ceremony. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

The event was organized by the fashion house Dior and W Magazine at the famous Mr. Chow restaurant, which has been a popular meeting place for show business representatives since the 1970s.

Stars such as Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Taylor Russell were also present at the event.

Jenner appeared at the party in a monochrome look with a black chiffon scarf, complementing it with bright red lipstick and loose hair. Bieber, on the other hand, chose a shimmering navy blazer-top and high-waisted jeans, completing the look with black heels and a clutch.

Among the guests was also singer and actress Teyana Taylor, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Paul Thomas Anderson's film "One Battle After Another."

This year's Oscar season is particularly significant for the Jenner family, as actor Timothée Chalamet — Kylie Jenner's boyfriend — is nominated for Best Actor for the film "Marty Supreme." He has previously won the Critics' Choice Award and the Golden Globe for this film.

Recall

The live broadcast of the "Oscar" ceremony in Ukraine will be shown by "Suspilne Kultura" on the night of March 15-16. The event will be commented on by actor Oleksiy Hnatkovsky, with translation provided by Yuriy Mazur and Lyudmyla Dyachenko.

Stanislav Karmazin

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