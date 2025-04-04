$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Hungary has confirmed its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

News of the World • April 3, 08:48 AM • 11068 views

Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a meeting with Orbán despite the arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 04:15 AM • 4288 views

Hungary plans to withdraw from the International Criminal Court - media

The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.

News of the World • April 2, 12:35 PM • 7589 views

Despite ICC arrest warrant: Netanyahu to visit Hungary at Orbán's invitation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2 to meet with Viktor Orban, who previously rejected the ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary is a close ally of Israel in the EU and NATO.

Politics • March 30, 05:18 PM • 43967 views

The Hungarian government is sending citizens a list of reasons not to support Ukraine's accession to the EU ahead of the national survey

The Hungarian government is calling on citizens to express their views on Ukraine's accession to the EU, providing a list of seven "risks" that include financial, agricultural and security issues.

Politics • March 30, 03:28 AM • 131763 views

Sijarto in Moscow for the 13th time in 3 years: Orbán's chief diplomat seeks a record in contacts with the Kremlin

Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.

Politics • March 26, 02:03 PM • 21222 views

Orbán's advisor: rearming Europe is a more important challenge than supporting Ukraine

Orbán's political director stated that there are more priority tasks and challenges than helping Ukraine. An advisor to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán notes that for Hungary, "the interests of Europeans are more important."

Politics • March 20, 05:38 PM • 15233 views

EU leaders called on Russia to show real political will to end the war, do not see "real negotiations" - Guardian

EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.

Politics • March 20, 02:28 PM • 9859 views

EU is preparing for Orbán to repeat his tactics of blocking support for Ukraine, but is ready to move with 26 - Politico

EU leaders expect the Hungarian Prime Minister to repeat his attempt to block support for Ukraine. Other leaders are ready to make decisions on behalf of a group of 26 countries.

Politics • March 20, 12:50 PM • 9837 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

Hungary has officially banned gay parades in Budapest

The Hungarian Parliament has passed a law banning LGBTQ+ prides, citing the protection of children. Violations are punishable by fines and the use of facial recognition.

News of the World • March 18, 03:55 PM • 17383 views

Trump "inspired" Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on NGOs and media

Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.

News of the World • March 18, 11:24 AM • 42668 views

Orbán's party seeks to ban gay parades in Budapest

The ruling FIDESZ party has introduced a bill banning the organization of annual gay parades in Budapest. Orbán has recently stepped up attacks on LGBTQ groups.

News of the World • March 17, 01:46 PM • 10129 views

Hungary will conduct a survey on Ukraine's accession to the EU: a bulletin has been published

Hungary will hold a vote on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The country's government has published a sample ballot with the question of whether Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Politics • March 17, 12:38 AM • 107589 views

Orbán issued 12 demands to the EU, wants "Union, but without Ukraine"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has issued 12 demands to the EU, including a point that the European Union should exist, but without Ukraine's membership. He published his demands on Saturday.

Politics • March 15, 11:14 AM • 16952 views

"The last word is with Hungary": Orbán makes another statement regarding Ukraine's EU membership issue

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.

Politics • March 14, 08:59 AM • 15183 views

Orban spoke about the results of the meeting with Macron before the EU summit: mentioned the differences regarding the "modalities of peace"

Viktor Orban, instead of communicating with the press before the EU summit, published a post about the meeting with Macron. He stated agreement on strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, despite the differences regarding peace.

War • March 6, 01:32 PM • 15481 views

Orban is going to Paris: what the unexpected meeting with Macron conceals

Viktor Orban will visit France on March 5 at the invitation of Macron to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war. The visit comes after a meeting of 18 countries in London regarding EU security.

Politics • March 4, 03:01 PM • 19490 views

President of the European Council responded to Orban's letter on the war in Ukraine and negotiations with Russia: what he said

Antonio Costa said that peace is not just a ceasefire that will give Russia time to return stronger. He was responding to Orban's letter demanding direct negotiations between the EU and Russia, following the example of the United States.

War • March 3, 12:00 PM • 69391 views

Orban demands “direct negotiations” with Russia “following the example of the United States” from the EU

The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to the head of the European Council with a proposal to hold direct talks with Russia on Ukraine. Orban believes that the EU should follow the example of the United States in achieving peace.

War • March 1, 02:22 PM • 39253 views

“Today, Trump stood bravely for peace": Orban comments on the White House dispute

After the dispute between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance at the White House, Orban supported Trump's position. The Hungarian prime minister said that “strong people create peace.

Politics • February 28, 09:17 PM • 35834 views

Orban makes a new statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU: what he said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is “unthinkable” at the moment. He believes that it would destroy the Hungarian economy, although he does not rule out changing his position in the future.

Politics • February 28, 09:44 AM • 30099 views

Hungarian government wants to move gay pride parade from streets of Budapest to indoor venue

Viktor Orbán's government proposes to move the annual LGBT pride parade from the streets of Budapest to an enclosed space, explaining it as “child protection. ” This continues a series of restrictions on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.

News of the World • February 27, 02:28 AM • 18277 views

Hungary is trying to remove Russian oligarchs from sanctions: who is on the list

Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding the exclusion of 9 influential Russians. Among them are oligarchs Friedman, Usmanov and Sports Minister Degtyarev.

News of the World • February 26, 02:22 PM • 20909 views

Slovak MP says Ukraine should return 3.5 billion euros to the country

The head of SNS, Andrej Danko, said that Ukraine should return €3. 5 billion in aid to Slovakia. He linked this to a possible deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals.

Politics • February 25, 03:48 PM • 24961 views

Orban ignores German election winner and congratulates AfD leader

Viktor Orbán congratulated Alice Weidel on the AfD's high results in the Bundestag elections, but did not mention the winner Friedrich Merz. The far-right AfD came in second with 20.8% of the vote, doubling its previous result.

News of the World • February 24, 12:41 PM • 23934 views

European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron

Macron held talks with key European leaders to ensure a just peace in Ukraine. The politicians also agreed to strengthen the security of Europeans “during all future negotiations.

War • February 24, 03:27 AM • 33286 views

France and Italy are blocking the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Spiegel

France and Italy are slowing down the adoption of the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine due to budget constraints. The package includes 1.5 million rounds of ammunition and air defense support, but the time for approval is limited.

War • February 22, 08:50 PM • 84516 views

Ukraine will never become a part of the EU against the will of Hungarians, and will be a “buffer zone” after the war - Orban's new statement

Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU depends on Hungary's will and could harm the Hungarian economy. He also threatens to eliminate USAID-funded organizations.

Politics • February 22, 07:53 PM • 30609 views

Orban reiterates that Ukraine could become the “Afghanistan” for EU

The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.

War • February 15, 07:55 AM • 46261 views