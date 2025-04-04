The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.
The Minister of Justice of Hungary announced the country's intention to withdraw from the ICC, awaiting Trump's position. The government will submit a draft resolution to parliament to officially initiate the withdrawal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary on April 2 to meet with Viktor Orban, who previously rejected the ICC warrant for his arrest. Hungary is a close ally of Israel in the EU and NATO.
The Hungarian government is calling on citizens to express their views on Ukraine's accession to the EU, providing a list of seven "risks" that include financial, agricultural and security issues.
Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.
Orbán's political director stated that there are more priority tasks and challenges than helping Ukraine. An advisor to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán notes that for Hungary, "the interests of Europeans are more important."
EU leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and US-led negotiations with Zelensky. They agreed that there are currently no real negotiations.
EU leaders expect the Hungarian Prime Minister to repeat his attempt to block support for Ukraine. Other leaders are ready to make decisions on behalf of a group of 26 countries.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
The Hungarian Parliament has passed a law banning LGBTQ+ prides, citing the protection of children. Violations are punishable by fines and the use of facial recognition.
Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.
The ruling FIDESZ party has introduced a bill banning the organization of annual gay parades in Budapest. Orbán has recently stepped up attacks on LGBTQ groups.
Hungary will hold a vote on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The country's government has published a sample ballot with the question of whether Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has issued 12 demands to the EU, including a point that the European Union should exist, but without Ukraine's membership. He published his demands on Saturday.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.
Viktor Orban, instead of communicating with the press before the EU summit, published a post about the meeting with Macron. He stated agreement on strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, despite the differences regarding peace.
Viktor Orban will visit France on March 5 at the invitation of Macron to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war. The visit comes after a meeting of 18 countries in London regarding EU security.
Antonio Costa said that peace is not just a ceasefire that will give Russia time to return stronger. He was responding to Orban's letter demanding direct negotiations between the EU and Russia, following the example of the United States.
The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to the head of the European Council with a proposal to hold direct talks with Russia on Ukraine. Orban believes that the EU should follow the example of the United States in achieving peace.
After the dispute between Zelensky, Trump, and Vance at the White House, Orban supported Trump's position. The Hungarian prime minister said that “strong people create peace.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is “unthinkable” at the moment. He believes that it would destroy the Hungarian economy, although he does not rule out changing his position in the future.
Viktor Orbán's government proposes to move the annual LGBT pride parade from the streets of Budapest to an enclosed space, explaining it as “child protection. ” This continues a series of restrictions on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.
Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, demanding the exclusion of 9 influential Russians. Among them are oligarchs Friedman, Usmanov and Sports Minister Degtyarev.
The head of SNS, Andrej Danko, said that Ukraine should return €3. 5 billion in aid to Slovakia. He linked this to a possible deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals.
Viktor Orbán congratulated Alice Weidel on the AfD's high results in the Bundestag elections, but did not mention the winner Friedrich Merz. The far-right AfD came in second with 20.8% of the vote, doubling its previous result.
Macron held talks with key European leaders to ensure a just peace in Ukraine. The politicians also agreed to strengthen the security of Europeans “during all future negotiations.
France and Italy are slowing down the adoption of the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine due to budget constraints. The package includes 1.5 million rounds of ammunition and air defense support, but the time for approval is limited.
Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU depends on Hungary's will and could harm the Hungarian economy. He also threatens to eliminate USAID-funded organizations.
The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.