Orbán issued 12 demands to the EU, wants "Union, but without Ukraine"
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has put forward 12 "demands" to the EU leadership, among which one of the points wants "Union, but without Ukraine." He published the list on Saturday in X, writes UNN.
Details
"What does the Hungarian nation demand from Brussels?
Let there be peace, freedom, and unity.
1. We demand a Europe of nations.
2. We demand equality before the law for all Member States.
3. Restore the competences unlawfully taken from nations.
4. National sovereignty and a strong veto for national governments.
5. Expel Soros agents from the Commission and remove corrupt lobbyists from the Parliament.
6. Do not mortgage our grandchildren’s future, eliminate the Union’s debt.
7. Do not obstruct our national guard from protecting our borders. Do not bring in migrants, and remove those who have arrived illegally.
8. Corrupt dollars and euros must not flow into Member States.
9. Ban the unnatural re-education of our children.
10. Protect Europe’s Christian heritage.
11. We demand peace in Europe.
12. A Union, but without Ukraine," Orban wrote.
