Kellogg called the meetings in Paris on ending the war in Ukraine "very productive"

U.S. Presidential Special Representative in Ukraine General Keith Kellogg called the meetings in the Élysée Palace, where the end of the war in Ukraine was discussed, "very productive." He wrote about this on his X social network page, UNN writes.

It is a pleasure to be with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Paris. Very productive meetings at the Élysée Palace regarding the end of the Ukrainian-Russian war - Kellogg wrote.

On April 17, the head of the OP reported on his arrival in Paris together with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense for meetings on security guarantees with France, Germany, Britain and the USA.