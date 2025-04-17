Kellogg called the meetings in Paris on ending the war in Ukraine "very productive"

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11493 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57884 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57033 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65952 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65434 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59709 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52575 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Publications
Exclusives
"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57881 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62262 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77041 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116444 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125073 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3922 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22244 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26712 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121610 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63361 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Kellogg called the meetings in Paris on ending the war in Ukraine "very productive"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5234 views

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg announced the productivity of the meetings in Paris regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. He met with Yermak and Umerov at the Élysée Palace.

Kellogg called the meetings in Paris on ending the war in Ukraine "very productive"

U.S. Presidential Special Representative in Ukraine General Keith Kellogg called the meetings in the Élysée Palace, where the end of the war in Ukraine was discussed, "very productive." He wrote about this on his X social network page, UNN writes.

It is a pleasure to be with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Paris. Very productive meetings at the Élysée Palace regarding the end of the Ukrainian-Russian war

- Kellogg wrote.

Let us remind you

On April 17, the head of the OP reported on his arrival in Paris together with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense for meetings on security guarantees with France, Germany, Britain and the USA.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Paris
France
United States
Ukraine
