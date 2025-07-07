$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 33383 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 48750 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 253694 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Publications
Exclusives
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 992 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 87994 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3333 views

Russian troops have intensified attacks on TCCs, particularly on July 7, hitting the Kharkiv and near Zaporizhzhia regional TCCs, with wounded. A day earlier, the Kremenchuk district TCC was attacked, indicating attempts to disrupt mobilization.

Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat

In Ukraine, over the past few weeks, Russian invaders have significantly intensified attacks on territorial recruitment centers and social support. What are the Russians trying to achieve with this tactic and what security measures are being taken to save people's lives, Serhiy Kuzan, co-founder and head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, told a journalist from UNN.

Russian attacks on TRCs and SSPs

Today, July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, hitting the Kharkiv Regional TRC and the adjacent territory, as well as near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC. The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that there were wounded as a result of these attacks.

Today, July 7, the enemy launched UAV air strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kharkiv Regional TRC and SSP and the adjacent territory, as well as near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC and SSP

- reported the Ground Forces.

According to preliminary data, there is one wounded serviceman among the personnel of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC and SSP, and three people were wounded in the Kharkiv Regional TRC and SSP."

In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of people06.07.25, 16:03 • 5019 views

A day earlier, as a result of a UAV attack on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, there was a hit on the building of the Kremenchuk District TRC and SSP.

On July 6, at about 9:35, the enemy launched a UAV air strike on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region. As a result of the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk District TRC and SSP, as well as a residential building nearby. Previously, there were no wounded or killed among the servicemen and employees of the TRC and SSP

- the message said.

Such a list of Russian crimes can be continued for a long time. In recent days, similar attacks have been occurring on a regular basis, and this cannot but affect the work of the TRC. The Russians understand this and continue to carry out their actions to disrupt the mobilization of conscripts into the defense forces.

Russians want to disrupt mobilization

One of the main goals of the Russians is to disrupt mobilization. In the western direction, they are working to block the supply of weapons, here they are working to block the supply of people. And to block this process of increasing the number of Ukrainian servicemen, they do not spare even their most expensive weapons. In particular, Iskander ballistic missiles

- said military expert Serhiy Kuzan.

Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties06.07.25, 15:18 • 73927 views

The expert emphasized that there is a developed algorithm of actions to protect against this threat, which makes it possible to protect the lives of servicemen and conscripts.

There is a clear algorithm of actions in case of a threat. First of all, it is a response to an air raid alarm, which involves dispersal and the fastest possible movement to shelters

- Kuzan explained.

Kuzan also explained that currently all TRC buildings are potentially under enemy targeting. But only ballistic missiles can reach some, while KABs and drones can reach those closer to the front line. In this situation, local authorities and communities also play a significant role, as they can contribute to the safety of the military.

Local communities can also provide TRC employees with shelters, as well as transport means for greater reliability of the security measures taken

- the expert explained.

TRC work is not threatened

Kuzan added that currently the TRC work system in wartime conditions is well-established and attacks on TRCs do not affect mobilization in general.

In case of an air raid alarm, or even a hit, the work of a particular TRC is certainly suspended. But there is already an established system that allows TRC military personnel to return to full performance of their duties, and therefore mobilization continues

- Kuzan explained.

He also reminded that enemy attacks on TRCs are closely related to the powerful information campaign that was launched by the Russians during the years of the war.

Russian invaders have been carrying out an information campaign against TRCs for years, actively spreading information about various incidents. Now, when they have brought the negative attitude of some citizens towards military TRCs to a higher level, they are deliberately hitting them, counting on approval and support from these segments

- Kuzan explained.

TCC employee in Dnipro illegally "wrote off" 17 men, one of them his own brother02.07.25, 15:14 • 1768 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Poltava Oblast
Ukrainian Ground Forces
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Kremenchuk
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
