In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of people

In Orlivka, Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head during a document check of a group of people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne Regional TCC and SP.

Details

On July 5, 2025, in accordance with the order of the head of one of the district TCC and SP of the region, at about 13:00, a group of servicemen from one of the TCC and SP of the Rivne region was conducting notification in the village of Orlivka, Druzhby street. During a document check of a group of people, a conflict arose, during which a senior soldier was hit on the head. - reports the TCC.

It is noted that the police were called to the scene.

The serviceman was sent to the KNP "Sarny Central District Hospital" SMR. Based on the fact of injuries inflicted on the serviceman during the performance of his duties, law enforcement agencies entered information into the ERDR regarding the opening of criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing a civic duty - ed.) - the message says.

The TCC reminds male citizens of Ukraine of mobilization age about the need to update their registration data to avoid misunderstandings and legal responsibility.

Addition

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reported that last year his office received 3.5 thousand complaints from citizens regarding violations of their rights during mobilization by representatives of territorial recruitment centers and social support. Criminal proceedings were opened and more than 50 employees of the TCC and SP were brought to disciplinary responsibility.