In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of people

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 6983 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 30920 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 52662 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 127425 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 117828 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 252497 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 297645 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 129168 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 113938 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 125403 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.6m/s
35%
748mm
Popular news
Minus 1180 occupiers, 39 artillery systems and a plane: General Staff announced enemy losses per dayJuly 6, 05:00 AM • 10412 views
Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closedJuly 6, 06:57 AM • 38608 views
Mobilization and martial law will be extended by the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week – MPJuly 6, 07:06 AM • 13112 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine09:36 AM • 2187 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals Details12:52 PM • 6192 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 92114 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 252499 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 297647 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 174014 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 174062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 127426 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 49159 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 172075 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 199937 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 170862 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

On July 5, 2025, in the village of Orlivka, Rivne region, during a document check by a group of TCC servicemen, a conflict arose, as a result of which a senior soldier was hit on the head. The police opened criminal proceedings for the fact of inflicting injuries on a serviceman.

In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of people

In Orlivka, Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head during a document check of a group of people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne Regional TCC and SP.

Details

On July 5, 2025, in accordance with the order of the head of one of the district TCC and SP of the region, at about 13:00, a group of servicemen from one of the TCC and SP of the Rivne region was conducting notification in the village of Orlivka, Druzhby street. During a document check of a group of people, a conflict arose, during which a senior soldier was hit on the head.

- reports the TCC.

It is noted that the police were called to the scene.

The serviceman was sent to the KNP "Sarny Central District Hospital" SMR. Based on the fact of injuries inflicted on the serviceman during the performance of his duties, law enforcement agencies entered information into the ERDR regarding the opening of criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing a civic duty - ed.)

- the message says.

The TCC reminds male citizens of Ukraine of mobilization age about the need to update their registration data to avoid misunderstandings and legal responsibility.

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation26.05.25, 22:59 • 23845 views

Addition

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reported that last year his office received 3.5 thousand complaints from citizens regarding violations of their rights during mobilization by representatives of territorial recruitment centers and social support. Criminal proceedings were opened and more than 50 employees of the TCC and SP were brought to disciplinary responsibility.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9