Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?

In the next three days, frosty weather is expected in Ukraine. Bad weather will remind of itself with new force tomorrow, January 11 - with wet snow, ice, and night frosts down to -20°, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow, in the south, east, and most central regions during the day, there will be snow and rain, with significant precipitation, wet snow sticking, ice, and icy roads in the southeastern part, and in the Kharkiv region during the day, with gusts of southerly wind at 15-20 m/s; temperatures in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions will be 5-10° below zero at night and during the day, and in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and Crimea, temperatures will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero at night and during the day. In the rest of the territory, there will be no precipitation, only light snow in the western regions during the day, with temperatures at night of 15-20° below zero and during the day of 9-14° below zero. - the report of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center states.

According to forecasters, on Monday and Tuesday, frosty weather without precipitation will persist, only light snow will fall in the west of the country, and icy conditions will be observed on roads in some places.