Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 5888 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 10402 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 10036 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 13637 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 22432 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 42060 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 35905 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35253 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28974 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
US manufacturing sector loses jobs despite Trump's promises of a manufacturing boomJanuary 10, 02:11 AM • 5558 views
Trafigura to load first vessel with Venezuelan oil next weekJanuary 10, 03:01 AM • 8248 views
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 millionJanuary 10, 04:40 AM • 13877 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 29137 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv07:48 AM • 10685 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 72220 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 99788 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 72408 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 93995 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108271 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 64670 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 66738 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 87716 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 105902 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 146297 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukraine is expected to experience frosty weather with wet snow, black ice, and night frosts down to -20°C. The bad weather will begin on January 11 in the south, east, and central regions.

Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?

In the next three days, frosty weather is expected in Ukraine. Bad weather will remind of itself with new force tomorrow, January 11 - with wet snow, ice, and night frosts down to -20°, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow, in the south, east, and most central regions during the day, there will be snow and rain, with significant precipitation, wet snow sticking, ice, and icy roads in the southeastern part, and in the Kharkiv region during the day, with gusts of southerly wind at 15-20 m/s; temperatures in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions will be 5-10° below zero at night and during the day, and in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and Crimea, temperatures will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero at night and during the day. In the rest of the territory, there will be no precipitation, only light snow in the western regions during the day, with temperatures at night of 15-20° below zero and during the day of 9-14° below zero.

- the report of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center states.

In Ukraine, 14 trains are delayed due to anomalous bad weather: which ones10.01.26, 11:34 • 1716 views

According to forecasters, on Monday and Tuesday, frosty weather without precipitation will persist, only light snow will fall in the west of the country, and icy conditions will be observed on roads in some places.

Antonina Tumanova

