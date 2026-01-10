In Ukraine, 14 trains are delayed due to anomalous bad weather: which ones

On Saturday, January 10, Ukrzaliznytsia is reducing the delay time for 14 trains caused by weather conditions. Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We are gradually reducing the delay time for a number of trains caused by anomalous weather conditions - the message says.

Return journeys will depart from their starting point with approximate deviations from the schedule - these are smaller than those of the previous day:

No. 219 Dnipro–Kyiv +3 hours;

No. 109/110 Ivano-Frankivsk–Kherson +2 hours;

No. 144 Rakhiv–Sumy +1 hour;

No. 47/48 Chop–Barvinkove +1 hour;

No. 706 Przemyśl–Kyiv +1 hour;

No. 59/60 Chop–Kyiv +1:30;

No. 58/57 Yasinya–Kyiv +1 hour;

No. 6/5 Yasinya–Zaporizhzhia +1:30;

No. 129/130-131/132 Uzhhorod–Poltava, Kremenchuk +1 hour;

No. 33/34 Ivano-Frankivsk – Kryvyi Rih +1:30;

No. 107/108 Solotvyno–Kyiv +1 hour;

No. 177/178 Ivano-Frankivsk–Kyiv +2 hours;

No. 771 Kyiv–Khmelnytskyi +1:30;

No. 88/87 Zaporizhzhia–Kovel +1 hour.

The delay times are approximate and may change. We ask passengers to listen carefully to announcements at stations and follow notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application - stated in the message.

Recall

On January 9, due to bad weather, which caused delays for a number of trains, Ukrzaliznytsia will dispatch a number of services from their starting point with deviations from the schedule.