08:55 AM • 1416 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 2444 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 3056 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 10478 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 18771 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 38088 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 34592 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 34312 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 28346 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22428 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Ukraine, 14 trains are delayed due to anomalous bad weather: which ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

On January 10, Ukrzaliznytsia is reducing the delay time for 14 trains that were caused by weather conditions. Return trips will depart with smaller deviations from the schedule.

In Ukraine, 14 trains are delayed due to anomalous bad weather: which ones

On Saturday, January 10, Ukrzaliznytsia is reducing the delay time for 14 trains caused by weather conditions. Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We are gradually reducing the delay time for a number of trains caused by anomalous weather conditions

- the message says.

Return journeys will depart from their starting point with approximate deviations from the schedule - these are smaller than those of the previous day:

  • No. 219 Dnipro–Kyiv +3 hours;
    • No. 109/110 Ivano-Frankivsk–Kherson +2 hours;
      • No. 144 Rakhiv–Sumy +1 hour;
        • No. 47/48 Chop–Barvinkove +1 hour;
          • No. 706 Przemyśl–Kyiv +1 hour;
            • No. 59/60 Chop–Kyiv +1:30;
              • No. 58/57 Yasinya–Kyiv +1 hour;
                • No. 6/5 Yasinya–Zaporizhzhia +1:30;
                  • No. 129/130-131/132 Uzhhorod–Poltava, Kremenchuk +1 hour;
                    • No. 33/34 Ivano-Frankivsk – Kryvyi Rih +1:30;
                      • No. 107/108 Solotvyno–Kyiv +1 hour;
                        • No. 177/178 Ivano-Frankivsk–Kyiv +2 hours;
                          • No. 771 Kyiv–Khmelnytskyi +1:30;
                            • No. 88/87 Zaporizhzhia–Kovel +1 hour.

                              The delay times are approximate and may change. We ask passengers to listen carefully to announcements at stations and follow notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application

                              - stated in the message.

                              Recall

                              On January 9, due to bad weather, which caused delays for a number of trains, Ukrzaliznytsia will dispatch a number of services from their starting point with deviations from the schedule.

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

                              SocietyWeather and environment
                              Frosts in Ukraine
                              Rains in Ukraine
                              Snow in Ukraine
                              Ukrainian Railways
                              Dnipro
                              Rakhiv
                              Kovel
                              Yasinya
                              Uzhhorod
                              Kryvyi Rih
                              Kremenchuk
                              Poltava
                              Ivano-Frankivsk
                              Khmelnytskyi
                              Zaporizhzhia
                              Kherson
                              Sumy
                              Kyiv