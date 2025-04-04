$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15180 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27536 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64253 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213008 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122182 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391389 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310291 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213656 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244173 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255069 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131192 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391389 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254015 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310291 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2716 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13711 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44845 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71977 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57088 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kovel

News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10783 views

A child died in Volyn after falling into a granary

In the village of Maidan, Kovel district, a child fell into a granary and died. Rescuers and medics tried to save the boy, but failed to resuscitate him.

Society • September 29, 01:18 AM • 55687 views

A gas tanker crashed into a checkpoint in Rivne region: a police officer and a soldier were seriously injured

A tanker truck crashed into a checkpoint on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway. The accident killed a 40-year-old police officer and seriously injured two people. The driver was detained, and the gas tank was not depressurized.

Crimes and emergencies • September 28, 10:51 AM • 21849 views

A humanitarian corridor to leave the TOT for Ukraine-controlled territory opened in Volyn

A humanitarian corridor has been opened in Volyn to allow people to leave the temporarily occupied territories. Ukrainians can cross the border at the Mokrany-Domanove checkpoint and receive assistance from volunteers and local authorities.

Society • August 10, 11:06 PM • 107315 views

Rally near the TCR in Kovel: two proceedings opened

Two criminal proceedings have been opened in Volyn region over the events near the TCR in Kovel on August 3. The police are identifying those involved in the incident and clarifying the details of the incident.

Society • August 5, 09:37 AM • 13461 views

Volyn TCC commented on the conflict in Kovel: they talk about the influence of russian special services

The Volyn TCC responded to the protests in Kovel, where people demanded the release of three men. They claimed that the situation was used by russian special services to destabilize.

Crimes and emergencies • August 4, 01:08 PM • 28843 views

A battery exploded in Volyn, damaging a house

In the Volyn region, a lithium-ion battery exploded in the village of Horodilets, damaging the premises and the power grid.

Crimes and emergencies • July 3, 09:58 AM • 17459 views

Missing two-year-old twins were found in Volyn: the search continued all night

Police have found two-year-old twins who went missing in Volyn, with more than 130 law enforcement officers, rescuers and dog handlers involved in the search.

Society • May 13, 10:41 AM • 36578 views

Volyn rescuers rescue two-year-old baby locked in an apartment

In Volyn, in Liuboml, rescuers picked the lock on an apartment where a two-year-old boy was left without a mother.

Society • April 24, 07:35 PM • 24640 views

"Myasomarket and Döner Market are among the ten largest franchises in terms of network size

Two grocery chains, Myasomarket and Döner Market, have been ranked among the top 10 largest franchises in Ukraine according to a study by the Ukrainian Retailers Association.

Business News • February 23, 12:57 PM • 80076 views

Cigarettes to Poland by drones: border guards eliminate another smuggling channel

Border guards found a catapult and drones that smugglers planned to use to smuggle cigarettes across the border to Poland.

Crimes and emergencies • February 20, 10:07 AM • 30669 views

Seventh case of rabies recorded in Volyn since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, 7 cases of rabies among animals have been registered in Volyn. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention adds that in 5 cases it was registered in domestic animals

Health • February 16, 12:59 PM • 23781 views

A batch of drugs worth a million hryvnias seized in Volyn

Law enforcement officers seized drugs worth one million hryvnias and detained the organizer of the drug gang and three of his accomplices.

Crimes and emergencies • February 15, 02:38 PM • 22916 views

Bus with 8 passengers overturned in Volyn: one injured hospitalized

A bus carrying 8 passengers overturned near the village of Pohinki in Volyn region, injuring one passenger who was hospitalized, local police report.

Crimes and emergencies • February 2, 01:28 PM • 23329 views

Fire in a warehouse building of a poultry complex in Volyn: extinguished with a fire robot

A fire broke out in a warehouse building at a poultry complex in Novovolynsk, Volyn region, Ukraine, at 4 a. m. and was fully extinguished by 7:30 a.m. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire and the damage are being investigated.

Crimes and emergencies • February 1, 09:25 AM • 26240 views

A fire broke out in a 5-story building in Kovel, Volyn, and people were evacuated

On Saturday evening, a fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor of a five-story building in Kovel, Ukraine. Rescuers evacuated 15 residents, including a pregnant woman and 5 children. The man and woman were poisoned by smoke. The fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes.

Society • January 27, 10:20 PM • 44036 views