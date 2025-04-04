In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
In the village of Maidan, Kovel district, a child fell into a granary and died. Rescuers and medics tried to save the boy, but failed to resuscitate him.
A tanker truck crashed into a checkpoint on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway. The accident killed a 40-year-old police officer and seriously injured two people. The driver was detained, and the gas tank was not depressurized.
A humanitarian corridor has been opened in Volyn to allow people to leave the temporarily occupied territories. Ukrainians can cross the border at the Mokrany-Domanove checkpoint and receive assistance from volunteers and local authorities.
Two criminal proceedings have been opened in Volyn region over the events near the TCR in Kovel on August 3. The police are identifying those involved in the incident and clarifying the details of the incident.
The Volyn TCC responded to the protests in Kovel, where people demanded the release of three men. They claimed that the situation was used by russian special services to destabilize.
In the Volyn region, a lithium-ion battery exploded in the village of Horodilets, damaging the premises and the power grid.
Police have found two-year-old twins who went missing in Volyn, with more than 130 law enforcement officers, rescuers and dog handlers involved in the search.
In Volyn, in Liuboml, rescuers picked the lock on an apartment where a two-year-old boy was left without a mother.
Two grocery chains, Myasomarket and Döner Market, have been ranked among the top 10 largest franchises in Ukraine according to a study by the Ukrainian Retailers Association.
Border guards found a catapult and drones that smugglers planned to use to smuggle cigarettes across the border to Poland.
Since the beginning of the year, 7 cases of rabies among animals have been registered in Volyn. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention adds that in 5 cases it was registered in domestic animals
Law enforcement officers seized drugs worth one million hryvnias and detained the organizer of the drug gang and three of his accomplices.
A bus carrying 8 passengers overturned near the village of Pohinki in Volyn region, injuring one passenger who was hospitalized, local police report.
A fire broke out in a warehouse building at a poultry complex in Novovolynsk, Volyn region, Ukraine, at 4 a. m. and was fully extinguished by 7:30 a.m. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire and the damage are being investigated.
On Saturday evening, a fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor of a five-story building in Kovel, Ukraine. Rescuers evacuated 15 residents, including a pregnant woman and 5 children. The man and woman were poisoned by smoke. The fire was extinguished in less than 20 minutes.