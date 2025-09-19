Tear gas was used: an incident involving the TCC occurred in Kovel

An incident involving TCC employees occurred in the city of Kovel, Volyn Oblast, during which tear gas was used. This was reported by UNN with reference to Volyn Oblast TCC.

According to the territorial recruitment center, during the relevant measures, a citizen of conscription age refused to provide his data and tried to escape to the territory of one of the critical infrastructure enterprises.

TCC employees followed him - employees of this enterprise approached them, who began to resist, threaten, and tried to inflict bodily harm on the servicemen.

Then a group of 15 people from the same enterprise arrived at the scene. They also obstructed the actions of the TCC.

For self-defense and to stop illegal actions, the servicemen used special means - tear gas. The police are working at the scene. All circumstances and legal qualification of the actions of the participants in the incident are being established. - stated the territorial recruitment center.

