Exclusive
12:05 PM • 4782 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 3558 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 11581 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 28426 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 46299 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 43236 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64416 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44335 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51969 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 80120 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Tear gas was used: an incident involving the TCC occurred in Kovel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Police are working at the scene, all circumstances are being established.

Tear gas was used: an incident involving the TCC occurred in Kovel

An incident involving TCC employees occurred in the city of Kovel, Volyn Oblast, during which tear gas was used. This was reported by UNN with reference to Volyn Oblast TCC.

Details

According to the territorial recruitment center, during the relevant measures, a citizen of conscription age refused to provide his data and tried to escape to the territory of one of the critical infrastructure enterprises.

TCC employees followed him - employees of this enterprise approached them, who began to resist, threaten, and tried to inflict bodily harm on the servicemen.

Then a group of 15 people from the same enterprise arrived at the scene. They also obstructed the actions of the TCC.

For self-defense and to stop illegal actions, the servicemen used special means - tear gas. The police are working at the scene. All circumstances and legal qualification of the actions of the participants in the incident are being established.

- stated the territorial recruitment center.

Recall

In Odesa, during a document check, a man attacked a TCC serviceman with a knife. The wounded soldier was taken to the hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast
Kovel
Odesa