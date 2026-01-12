Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services

$42.990.00
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 15426 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 17406 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 19179 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 35429 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 28734 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32906 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43257 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67180 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44723 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Elimination of consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather in Ukraine: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office held a meeting with heads of regional military administrationsJanuary 11, 03:01 PM • 4614 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideoJanuary 11, 03:33 PM • 7606 views
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 6074 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 7244 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guarantees06:48 PM • 4974 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 35422 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 105543 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 132079 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 101260 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113845 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 48 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21479 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24193 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 79839 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 80396 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

American actor Daniel Stern, known for his role in the film "Home Alone," was fined in California for attempting to order escort services. The incident occurred on December 10, and the actor received a fine and a court summons.

Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services

American actor Daniel Stern, known for his role as the robber Marv in the cult comedy "Home Alone," has found himself at the center of a scandal. The 68-year-old artist was exposed for attempting to use the services of a prostitute during the Christmas holidays in California. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on December 10, but the details of the case only became known now. Police found Stern in a hotel while he was attempting to order escort services. Law enforcement did not arrest the actor, so he did not undergo the procedure of being photographed for a police dossier. Instead, Stern was issued a fine and a summons to court.

Life outside Hollywood

Currently, Daniel Stern has largely retired from an active acting career. The former Hollywood star lives on his own farm, where he is engaged in agriculture, including growing tangerines, and also dedicates time to creating sculptures. 

Bob Weir, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Grateful Dead, has died11.01.26, 06:13 • 3314 views

