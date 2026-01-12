Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services

American actor Daniel Stern, known for his role as the robber Marv in the cult comedy "Home Alone," has found himself at the center of a scandal. The 68-year-old artist was exposed for attempting to use the services of a prostitute during the Christmas holidays in California. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on December 10, but the details of the case only became known now. Police found Stern in a hotel while he was attempting to order escort services. Law enforcement did not arrest the actor, so he did not undergo the procedure of being photographed for a police dossier. Instead, Stern was issued a fine and a summons to court.

Life outside Hollywood

Currently, Daniel Stern has largely retired from an active acting career. The former Hollywood star lives on his own farm, where he is engaged in agriculture, including growing tangerines, and also dedicates time to creating sculptures.

