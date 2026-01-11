Bob Weir, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Grateful Dead, has died

The world of rock music has lost one of its most influential figures: Bob Weir, the permanent guitarist and vocalist of the iconic American band Grateful Dead, passed away at the age of 78. This is reported by UNN with reference to the musician's official website.

Details

The musician, who was at the origins of Californian psychedelic rock since 1965, died after a long battle with cancer. An official statement on his website confirmed that Weir passed away peacefully, surrounded by close friends and family.

Life on stage and battle with illness

Bob Weir was a key architect of Grateful Dead's unique sound, which combined folk, blues, and psychedelia. Even after the main band disbanded in 1995, caused by the death of leader Jerry Garcia, Weir remained active on stage, continuing to tour with various projects until the last months of his life.

The musician was diagnosed with cancer in July 2025, but he did not stop performing even during treatment, demonstrating dedication to his craft and a multi-million army of fans.

Legacy of a generation's "icon"

There is no final curtain here, in fact. There is only the feeling that someone is going to another world again - stated in the farewell post on the artist's official page.

Grateful Dead, under the leadership of Weir and his colleagues, became not just a musical group, but a real cultural phenomenon in the USA, forming an entire generation and laying the foundations of modern rock culture. The death of Bob Weir marks the end of an entire era for American improvisational music and millions of fans, known as "Deadheads".

