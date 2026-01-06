$42.290.12
Michael J. Schumacher, biographer of Eric Clapton, Ginsberg, and Coppola, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

American writer Michael J. Schumacher, known for his biographies of prominent cultural figures, has died at the age of 75. His daughter confirmed that her father passed away on December 29; the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Michael J. Schumacher, biographer of Eric Clapton, Ginsberg, and Coppola, has died

Renowned American writer Michael J. Schumacher passed away at the age of 75. His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed that her father died on December 29, but the official announcement was made only on Monday. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, writes UNN.

Details

Schumacher gained international recognition for his detailed biographies of prominent cultural figures. Among his most famous works are:

"Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg" - a biography of the iconic Beat Generation poet; "Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton"; "Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker's Life."

Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3402.01.26, 10:45 • 24458 views

In addition to biographies of artists, Schumacher dedicated a significant part of his career to the history of the Great Lakes. He described the tragic sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975 and other large-scale maritime disasters, becoming one of the leading chroniclers of the region.

Work style and personality

The writer's daughter recalls that he remained committed to traditional working methods until the very end: he wrote manuscripts by hand in notebooks and then retyped them on a typewriter. According to her, he was a "man of history" who loved listening to others above all else.

My dad was a very generous person. He loved people, loved talking to them and listening to them. He adored stories. When I think of my dad, I imagine him engrossed in conversation, with a coffee in his hand and a notebook.

- Emily Joy Schumacher said. 

Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"05.01.26, 05:29 • 43689 views

Stepan Haftko

