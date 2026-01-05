Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"

An Sung-ki, a prominent star of South Korean cinema, passed away at the age of 74. His death occurred on January 5 at a Seoul hospital after a long battle with blood cancer. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During his 60-year career, An Sung-ki won five Grand Bell Awards, setting a record that no other actor in the country has yet broken.

The status of "Actor of the Nation" was cemented for An Sung-ki due to his professionalism and impeccable reputation as a modest and reliable person. He regularly topped the ratings of most beloved celebrities, avoiding scandals and maintaining the image of an exemplary family man. South Korea has lost an artist whose contribution defined the development of modern national cinema.

