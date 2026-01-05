$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 17042 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 32139 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 52237 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 37623 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 48840 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 55196 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 60376 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56442 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51495 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 67104 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Gold

Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2100 views

One of the most legendary actors of South Korean cinema, Ahn Sung-ki, died at the age of 74 on January 5.

Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"

An Sung-ki, a prominent star of South Korean cinema, passed away at the age of 74. His death occurred on January 5 at a Seoul hospital after a long battle with blood cancer. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During his 60-year career, An Sung-ki won five Grand Bell Awards, setting a record that no other actor in the country has yet broken.

The status of "Actor of the Nation" was cemented for An Sung-ki due to his professionalism and impeccable reputation as a modest and reliable person. He regularly topped the ratings of most beloved celebrities, avoiding scandals and maintaining the image of an exemplary family man. South Korea has lost an artist whose contribution defined the development of modern national cinema.

Stepan Haftko

Culture
Carcinoma
Film
Seoul
South Korea