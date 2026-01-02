Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34

Photo: Daily Mail

Victoria, the daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a luxury San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day at the age of 34. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The San Francisco Fire Department told the Daily Mail that they responded to a medical emergency call at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel. Emergency personnel assessed the situation and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the matter, but the cause of death is currently unknown. - the publication writes.

Victoria Kafka Jones was an actress and played her first film role at the age of 11.

She starred in films such as "Men in Black 2", "One Tree Hill", "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" and others.

Recall

