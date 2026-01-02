$42.170.18
January 1, 01:04 PM • 41247 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 65472 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 51992 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 49717 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 165878 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 162540 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 55243 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 45873 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38555 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30993 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Victoria Kafka Jones, daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in the Fairmont San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day. The 34-year-old actress, known for her roles in "Men in Black II" and "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," died of unknown causes.

Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34
Photo: Daily Mail

Victoria, the daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a luxury San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day at the age of 34. This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The San Francisco Fire Department told the Daily Mail that they responded to a medical emergency call at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel. Emergency personnel assessed the situation and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the matter, but the cause of death is currently unknown.

 - the publication writes.

Victoria Kafka Jones was an actress and played her first film role at the age of 11.

She starred in films such as "Men in Black 2", "One Tree Hill", "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" and others.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died in hospital on December 27 after being taken by ambulance. The cause of the actor's death is unknown.

Alla Kiosak

CultureNews of the World
New Year
Film
Series
San Francisco