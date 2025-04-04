The price of gold rose to an all-time high due to concerns about Trump's tariff plans. Investors are seeking refuge in assets amid a possible trade war.
A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.
The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.
A federal judge has ruled that the Office of Personnel Management's actions regarding mass layoffs of federal employees are illegal. The judge ruled that OPM does not have the authority to fire employees of other agencies.
OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.
On flight FJ871 from San Francisco to Fiji, a drunk Australian woman caused a scandal after a quarrel with her husband. The woman insulted the crew and passengers, threw glasses, and was calmed down with duct tape and detained by police.
Five anticipated films of different genres will be released in the near future. These include biographical films about Robbie Williams and Bob Dylan, a horror film called The Wolfman, a thriller about the 1972 Olympics, and a drama about restaurant workers.
Netflix and cinemas will present 5 new films of different genres in January 2025. The premieres include a documentary about immortality, a werewolf thriller, a crime action film, and a drama about a farmer.
A selection of psychological animated films for family viewing that reveal important life themes. From a story about a robot on a desert island to a drama about an aircraft designer, each cartoon has a deep meaning.
Sucheer Balaji, 26, who recently left OpenAI over copyright concerns, has been found dead in his apartment. Police confirmed the suicide and his family has been notified.
World-renowned tabla player Zakir Hussain has died at the age of 73 in San Francisco. The prominent musician, who collaborated with The Beatles and other stars, passed away due to lung problems while treating a heart condition.
An EF1 tornado struck northern California, injuring 4 people and damaging cars. Other US states were also affected by the storm, causing heavy snowfall and one death in Nebraska.
In Piedmont, a Tesla crashed into a cement wall and caught fire, killing three high school students and injuring one. The crash was reported by an IPhone from the car, and police are investigating speed as a possible cause of the incident.
In Wales, 46-year-old Daniel Andreas San Diego, who was wanted by the FBI for 20 years for the explosions in San Francisco, was detained. For information about him, they offered $250 thousand.
One of the strongest storms in a decade hit the northwestern United States with winds of over 121 km/h. The storm left more than 129,000 customers without power and caused widespread destruction.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.
Elon Musk announced plans to launch Tesla's self-driving taxi service in California and Texas in 2025. The company is already testing the service with employees, but will need regulatory approval for a commercial launch.
It was on October 5, 1962, that the first film based on the books by Ian Fleming about the British intelligence spy, 007 agent James Bond, Dr. No, was released, which marked the beginning of the cult film franchise.
Republicans are criticizing Kamala Harris for her political views and past. Trump called her a 'radical, left-wing lunatic' and accused her of covering up Biden's 'mental decline'.
The first flight attendants were men. The idea to involve women in this work arose in the United States in 1930 purely from a pragmatic point of view - women are lighter than men.
A US court has sentenced David DePape to 30 years in prison for breaking into the home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco and assaulting her husband Paul.
Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI, left the company after almost 10 years of work, and Jakub Pachocki became the new chief scientist.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern about China's support for Russia's defense industry during talks with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing, highlighting tensions despite efforts to stabilize relations between the world's largest economies.
US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticized Donald Trump for his reaction to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Elon Musk's startup Neuralink has successfully implanted its first brain chip in a patient. The patient is currently recovering well and demonstrating encouraging brain activity.