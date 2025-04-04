San Francisco

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15879 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29039 views

06:32 PM • 29039 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64948 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214042 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122739 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122739 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310868 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310868 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132036 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214042 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310868 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3178 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14321 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45568 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

San Francisco

Trump's tariff wars pushed gold to a record high

The price of gold rose to an all-time high due to concerns about Trump's tariff plans. Investors are seeking refuge in assets amid a possible trade war.

News of the World • March 31, 07:21 AM • 28365 views

Awkward Moment: Boeing with 257 passengers on board suddenly turned around during the flight for an amazing reason

A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 20552 views

Trump administration placed the FBI headquarters on a list for potential sale, but suddenly changed the list

The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.

News of the World • March 5, 09:44 AM • 16883 views

U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal

A federal judge has ruled that the Office of Personnel Management's actions regarding mass layoffs of federal employees are illegal. The judge ruled that OPM does not have the authority to fire employees of other agencies.

News of the World • February 28, 07:42 AM • 24793 views

OpenAI plans to open an office in Germany: what is known

OpenAI has announced the opening of its first office in Germany, which will be located in Munich. The company plans to hire marketing, global affairs and communications staff as it expands its presence in the EU.

News of the World • February 8, 06:56 PM • 34248 views

On a Fiji Airways flight, a passenger had to tape her mouth shut due to aggressive behavior

On flight FJ871 from San Francisco to Fiji, a drunk Australian woman caused a scandal after a quarrel with her husband. The woman insulted the crew and passengers, threw glasses, and was calmed down with duct tape and detained by police.

News of the World • January 25, 05:53 PM • 40042 views

5 most anticipated movie premieres that you can't miss in the near future: what to watch

Five anticipated films of different genres will be released in the near future. These include biographical films about Robbie Williams and Bob Dylan, a horror film called The Wolfman, a thriller about the 1972 Olympics, and a drama about restaurant workers.

Society • January 3, 05:46 PM • 106081 views

5 most anticipated films of January 2025: from The Wolf Man to Den of Thieves 2

Netflix and cinemas will present 5 new films of different genres in January 2025. The premieres include a documentary about immortality, a werewolf thriller, a crime action film, and a drama about a farmer.

UNN Lite • December 25, 03:21 PM • 104540 views

5 psychological cartoons for the whole family: what to watch this weekend

A selection of psychological animated films for family viewing that reveal important life themes. From a story about a robot on a desert island to a drama about an aircraft designer, each cartoon has a deep meaning.

Society • December 20, 05:42 PM • 105646 views

OpenAI researcher found dead in his apartment in San Francisco

Sucheer Balaji, 26, who recently left OpenAI over copyright concerns, has been found dead in his apartment. Police confirmed the suicide and his family has been notified.

News of the World • December 16, 09:59 PM • 18845 views

Indian drummer Zakir Hussain, a legend of Indian tabla, dies

World-renowned tabla player Zakir Hussain has died at the age of 73 in San Francisco. The prominent musician, who collaborated with The Beatles and other stars, passed away due to lung problems while treating a heart condition.

Culture • December 16, 08:45 AM • 15180 views

A tornado hits a city in California, and an ice storm hits the Midwest

An EF1 tornado struck northern California, injuring 4 people and damaging cars. Other US states were also affected by the storm, causing heavy snowfall and one death in Nebraska.

News of the World • December 16, 06:33 AM • 14189 views

Three High School students in California were killed in a Tesla accident, one was injured

In Piedmont, a Tesla crashed into a cement wall and caught fire, killing three high school students and injuring one. The crash was reported by an IPhone from the car, and police are investigating speed as a possible cause of the incident.

News of the World • November 29, 07:44 AM • 14545 views

After 20 years of hiding: a criminal from the Most Wanted FBI was caught in Britain

In Wales, 46-year-old Daniel Andreas San Diego, who was wanted by the FBI for 20 years for the explosions in San Francisco, was detained. For information about him, they offered $250 thousand.

News of the World • November 27, 02:10 AM • 18678 views

“Bomb Cyclone” brings strong winds and heavy rains to California and the northwest of the United States

One of the strongest storms in a decade hit the northwestern United States with winds of over 121 km/h. The storm left more than 129,000 customers without power and caused widespread destruction.

News of the World • November 20, 07:32 AM • 15534 views

Kamala Harris could become a U.S. Supreme Court justice - media outlet

Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.

News of the World • November 9, 06:34 PM • 24796 views

Tesla is testing a robot taxi service: Musk promised its launch next year

Elon Musk announced plans to launch Tesla's self-driving taxi service in California and Texas in 2025. The company is already testing the service with employees, but will need regulatory approval for a commercial launch.

Economy • October 24, 10:24 AM • 17722 views

October 5: International James Bond Day, World Teachers' Day

It was on October 5, 1962, that the first film based on the books by Ian Fleming about the British intelligence spy, 007 agent James Bond, Dr. No, was released, which marked the beginning of the cult film franchise.

UNN Lite • October 5, 03:07 AM • 115834 views

Trump's team has started attacking Kamala Harris: “grasping at every straw” - Politico

Republicans are criticizing Kamala Harris for her political views and past. Trump called her a 'radical, left-wing lunatic' and accused her of covering up Biden's 'mental decline'.

News of the World • July 26, 12:14 PM • 18897 views

July 12: World Flight Attendant Day, Barbecue Day

The first flight attendants were men. The idea to involve women in this work arose in the United States in 1930 purely from a pragmatic point of view - women are lighter than men.

UNN Lite • July 12, 03:07 AM • 102856 views

In the US, the attacker on the husband of former House Speaker Pelosi was sentenced to 30 years in prison

A US court has sentenced David DePape to 30 years in prison for breaking into the home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco and assaulting her husband Paul.

News of the World • May 18, 09:38 AM • 26276 views

OpenAI’s chief AI wizard Sutskever is leaving the company

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI, left the company after almost 10 years of work, and Jakub Pachocki became the new chief scientist.

News of the World • May 15, 12:43 PM • 16259 views

Blinken in Beijing meets with Xi Jinping, expresses US concerns about China's support for Russia

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern about China's support for Russia's defense industry during talks with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing, highlighting tensions despite efforts to stabilize relations between the world's largest economies.

Economy • April 26, 10:06 AM • 24771 views

Biden calls Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticizes Trump over Navalny

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticized Donald Trump for his reaction to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

News of the World • February 22, 08:33 AM • 22578 views

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Sports • February 5, 11:21 AM • 27252 views

Elon Musk announces that his startup Neuralink has successfully implanted a chip in the human brain

Elon Musk's startup Neuralink has successfully implanted its first brain chip in a patient. The patient is currently recovering well and demonstrating encouraging brain activity.

Technologies • January 30, 08:17 AM • 33109 views