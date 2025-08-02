$41.710.00
Musk's X must face part of lawsuit over child pornography video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

The US Federal Court of Appeals reinstated part of the lawsuit against Elon Musk's X platform. The accusations concern the untimely response to a child pornography video that garnered over 167,000 views.

Musk's X must face part of lawsuit over child pornography video

The US Federal Court of Appeals has reinstated part of a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk's X platform (formerly Twitter) of negligence due to its untimely response to child pornography videos. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

"On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated part of a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk's X of becoming a haven for child exploitation, although the court said the platform deserves broad immunity from claims regarding inappropriate content," the publication writes.

While dismissing some claims, the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco stated that X, formerly Twitter, should be held liable in a negligence lawsuit because it failed to timely notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a video containing explicit images of two minor boys.

It is reported that the case was initiated even before Musk acquired Twitter in 2022.

"One of the plaintiffs stated that he was 13 years old when he and his friend were lured into SnapChat to provide their nude photos. The SnapChat user was actually a child pornography trafficker who blackmailed the plaintiffs into providing additional explicit photos. These images were later compiled into a video that was posted on Twitter," the publication adds.

According to court documents, it took Twitter nine days after learning about the content to remove it and report it to NCMEC after more than 167,000 views.

Recall

Elon Musk's X platform has come under pressure from the Irish media regulator for failing to comply with new age verification rules to protect minors from harmful content.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
Elon Musk
San Francisco
United States