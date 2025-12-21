Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the war

The United States of America has enough power to force Russia to end the war against Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conversation with journalists on Saturday, reports UNN.

According to him, such a turn of events could become a "diplomatic victory" for the United States.

I believe that the United States and President Trump have such power. And I believe that we should not look for an alternative to the United States. Or all alternatives are questionable as to whether they can do it. To be honest, I believe that this should be a diplomatic victory for the United States, not a defeat. And therefore, Putin must be stopped. - said the head of state.

He emphasized that US President Donald Trump is "strong enough to do it."

Who else? Probably representatives of the Middle East, but I believe, anyway, the United States has more chances. Who else? Europe, the "Coalition of the Willing." This is "Europe Plus" - our friends from Canada and Japan. But they are at the negotiating table in one capacity or another. - noted Zelenskyy.

He added that China could stop Russia's aggression, but "we definitely do not see any desire from China to end this war."

