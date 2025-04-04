Hakan Fidan stated that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be better than deaths. Turkey supports the US initiative to end the war.
russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine believes that the US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but will instead strengthen them. He stressed that strong sanctions are needed to force Russia to stop the war.
A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.
Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.
Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.
According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.
Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.
Kia plans to increase electric vehicle sales in Europe to over 60% by 2030 due to US tariffs. The company intends to increase annual sales in the US to 1.2 million cars by 2033.
The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.
Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.
Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the increase in US tariffs. At the same time, the EU is open to constructive negotiations.
Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.
The US national security team uses Signal to coordinate crisis situations, but experts are concerned about data leaks. Democrats have already launched an investigation into possible violations.
European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.
In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.
Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.
Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.
Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.
The crisis between the US and Ukraine's allies in the EU underscores the importance of Turkey's defense industry for European security. Europe is forced to turn a blind eye to Erdogan's repression.
Russia accuses Europe of prolonging the war in Ukraine and Russophobia. The Kremlin is trying to undermine Western unity by contrasting European aspirations for peace with US efforts.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the inadmissibility of ignoring the consequences of the war and normalizing aggression. He thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine.
Ukraine plans to actively use diplomacy in April, working with partners, including the US and Europe, to protect people and achieve peace. A meeting with Britain is also being prepared.
Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.
Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.
Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia deserves harsh measures that will break its ability to fight. He emphasized that the Russian strikes demonstrate an disregard for diplomacy.
London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.