We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Turkish Foreign Minister: A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is better than death and destruction

Hakan Fidan stated that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be better than deaths. Turkey supports the US initiative to end the war.

War • 09:05 PM • 368 views

russia is trying to bargain frozen assets from the West – Zelensky

russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.

Politics • 06:19 PM • 6774 views

Kyiv believes that Washington will not lift sanctions against Russia, but will instead strengthen them - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine believes that the US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but will instead strengthen them. He stressed that strong sanctions are needed to force Russia to stop the war.

War • 06:01 PM • 5326 views

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: already known about 6 dead children, Zelenskyy demands to put pressure on the Russian Federation

A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.

War • 05:17 PM • 10496 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.

Economy • April 4, 01:48 PM • 45456 views

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5272 views

Ukrainian soldiers are defending not only Ukraine, but also Europe - Sybiha

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.

War • April 3, 04:56 PM • 11682 views

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11377 views

Energoatom reacted to rumors that Russia is launching the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.

War • April 3, 03:07 PM • 11729 views

For Hollywood, the timing of Trump's tariffs couldn't be worse: explained why

Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.

Economy • April 3, 01:57 PM • 9826 views

Found an alternative to the US market: Kia seeks to sell products in Europe due to Trump's tariffs

Kia plans to increase electric vehicle sales in Europe to over 60% by 2030 due to US tariffs. The company intends to increase annual sales in the US to 1.2 million cars by 2033.

Economy • April 3, 12:49 PM • 7714 views

2035 Women's World Cup: Host Bidder Announced

The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.

Sports • April 3, 12:11 PM • 8454 views

Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.

Economy • April 3, 11:33 AM • 9856 views

President of the European Commission reacted to US tariffs: Europe is ready to defend its interests, but also open to dialogue

Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the increase in US tariffs. At the same time, the EU is open to constructive negotiations.

Economy • April 3, 04:03 AM • 4500 views

Yermak on Netrebko's return to the London Opera: Russian artists have no place in the civilized world

Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.

War • April 3, 02:39 AM • 72135 views

The US has created at least 20 secret Signal chats to coordinate security issues

The US national security team uses Signal to coordinate crisis situations, but experts are concerned about data leaks. Democrats have already launched an investigation into possible violations.

News of the World • April 2, 09:54 PM • 4537 views

Gas prices in Europe fluctuate amid market assessment of supply changes and weather

European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.

Economy • April 2, 09:00 AM • 13393 views

US investors poured a record $11 billion into European ETFs to "make Europe great again"

In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.

Economy • April 2, 06:00 AM • 17291 views

Finland wants to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines

Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.

News of the World • April 1, 01:03 PM • 14329 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia remains a long-term threat to NATO and Europe

Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.

Politics • April 1, 09:19 AM • 8850 views

Trump finalizes details on tariffs: European leaders prepare for tariff wars with the US

Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.

News of the World • April 1, 07:02 AM • 17437 views

WSJ: Europe is turning a blind eye to Erdogan's repression because it needs Turkey

The crisis between the US and Ukraine's allies in the EU underscores the importance of Turkey's defense industry for European security. Europe is forced to turn a blind eye to Erdogan's repression.

Politics • April 1, 04:03 AM • 20986 views

The Kremlin is increasingly trying to sow discord between the US and Europe - ISW

Russia accuses Europe of prolonging the war in Ukraine and Russophobia. The Kremlin is trying to undermine Western unity by contrasting European aspirations for peace with US efforts.

War • April 1, 03:04 AM • 15196 views

Europe will not forget: Zelenskyy met with international partners on the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha

The President of Ukraine emphasized the inadmissibility of ignoring the consequences of the war and normalizing aggression. He thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine.

War • March 31, 07:54 PM • 6686 views

Zelenskyy stated that diplomatic work is planned for April: details

Ukraine plans to actively use diplomacy in April, working with partners, including the US and Europe, to protect people and achieve peace. A meeting with Britain is also being prepared.

Politics • March 31, 06:40 PM • 25678 views

Britain will support long-term peace for Ukraine - Speaker of the House of Commons

Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.

War • March 31, 03:14 PM • 44030 views

Russian "Gazprom" will increase gas supplies to Slovakia through the "Turkish Stream"

Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.

Economy • March 31, 11:00 AM • 30382 views

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed pressure on Russia and interaction with the USA

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

War • March 30, 09:39 PM • 12281 views

Zelenskyy: The brutality of Russian strikes shows how much Putin doesn't care about diplomacy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia deserves harsh measures that will break its ability to fight. He emphasized that the Russian strikes demonstrate an disregard for diplomacy.

War • March 30, 08:29 PM • 18006 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40678 views