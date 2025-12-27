Zelenskyy has already left for the US: before meeting with Trump, he will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Carney

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already left for the United States to meet with President Donald Trump, but before visiting Florida, Zelenskyy plans to visit Canada, where he plans to hold an online meeting with European leaders with Prime Minister Mark Carney, UNN reports.

Details

We are now on our way to Florida. On this way, we will stop in Canada, I will have a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Carney. We plan to communicate online with European leaders, discuss all issues, inform, and exchange details of the documents that I will discuss with the US President. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that all sensitive issues are planned to be discussed.

Recall

US President Trump stated that the fate of the peace plan for Ukraine depends solely on his decision. He noted that Zelenskyy "will have nothing until I approve it."