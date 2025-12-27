Zelenskyy has already left for the US: before meeting with Trump, he will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Carney
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left for the US, but before that he will visit Canada. There he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney for an online meeting with European leaders.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already left for the United States to meet with President Donald Trump, but before visiting Florida, Zelenskyy plans to visit Canada, where he plans to hold an online meeting with European leaders with Prime Minister Mark Carney, UNN reports.
Details
We are now on our way to Florida. On this way, we will stop in Canada, I will have a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Carney. We plan to communicate online with European leaders, discuss all issues, inform, and exchange details of the documents that I will discuss with the US President.
He added that all sensitive issues are planned to be discussed.
Recall
US President Trump stated that the fate of the peace plan for Ukraine depends solely on his decision. He noted that Zelenskyy "will have nothing until I approve it."