Russia conducts IPSO against Hungarians in Zakarpattia - SBU exposes threat scheme

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a large-scale information-psychological special operation by Russian special services aimed at destabilizing the situation in Zakarpattia Oblast and inciting tension between Ukraine and Hungary. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the special service, the enemy uses number spoofing technology via IP telephony to create the impression that calls are coming from Ukrainian numbers.

In particular, unknown individuals are making "anonymous" calls with threats to representatives of the Hungarian national community.

During the conversations, they introduce themselves as alleged members of "national-patriotic formations" or even law enforcement officers of Ukraine and demand that they leave the territory of the state, threatening physical violence. - the statement reads.

The SBU established that these calls were actually made from the territory of Russia.

Currently, Ukrainian special services are working to block this information operation.

The SBU urges citizens not to succumb to provocations and to report such incidents to law enforcement.

In case of receiving threats or suspicious messages, please immediately inform law enforcement agencies. - the agency noted.

The SBU also emphasized that it continues its systematic work to counter the activities of Russian special services.

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