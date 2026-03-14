Orban involved Ukrainian released from captivity in his election campaign - media

$44.1650.96
ukenru
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 396 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
01:14 PM • 5944 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know
March 14, 07:48 AM • 12737 views
Zelenskyy after massive Russian attack pointed to Europe's need for missile production against ballistic missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 13, 02:21 PM • 53475 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 83734 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 47557 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 63065 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 03:30 PM • 85192 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 102314 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 50095 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
5.6m/s
35%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Stop and remember who you were": Yushchenko addresses Orbán with an open letterMarch 14, 05:16 AM • 6558 views
"We need a plan": Merz warns against protracted war in IranMarch 14, 05:31 AM • 5232 views
In several districts of Kyiv, electric transport stopped and power went out due to shellingMarch 14, 05:45 AM • 8086 views
Russian army lost 810 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General StaffMarch 14, 06:03 AM • 9142 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipes09:04 AM • 13959 views
Publications
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 398 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know01:14 PM • 5950 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipes09:04 AM • 14155 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 28842 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhotoMarch 13, 04:17 PM • 33637 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
J. D. Vance
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real name12:47 PM • 2734 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 20573 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 18048 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 32165 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 55031 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Social network
S-300 missile system
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Orban involved Ukrainian released from captivity in his election campaign - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister's headquarters uses videos with prisoners of war and Russian aid to boost ratings. Orban builds his campaign on Kremlin narratives and criticism of Kyiv.

Orban involved Ukrainian released from captivity in his election campaign - media

The election headquarters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is seeking assistance from Russia in the final stage of the campaign. The Hungarian Prime Minister even involved a Ukrainian prisoner of war, released from Russian captivity, in his pre-election rally, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

A Ukrainian prisoner of war, released from Moscow's captivity, became an unexpected guest at a recent pre-election rally of Viktor Orbán's party in eastern Hungary.

How he got there illustrates Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to help the Hungarian prime minister "survive" the upcoming elections next month.

Orbán has repeatedly tried to obstruct the European Union's efforts to support Ukraine and punish Moscow for the invasion. Most polls show that Putin's closest ally in the EU could lose power after 16 years in office.

Prisoners of war in Russia are usually not allowed to contact relatives at home, let alone record video messages asking politicians for help.

Therefore, it was even more remarkable that in late December, pro-government Hungarian groups on Facebook began publishing high-quality videos in which soldiers of Hungarian origin praised their Russian captors for humane treatment and asked the Hungarian prime minister to help free them.

By February, some of these videos had been shared on Russian government accounts, then shown on Hungarian public television, and then published by Hungarian officials. Following Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's visit to Moscow earlier this month, Russia released two hostages, including one who appeared at an event in Debrecen last week.

Two sources familiar with the situation said that the EU has not yet taken steps to investigate the actions of the Hungarian authorities during the campaign, as well as reports of possible foreign interference, for fear of alienating Orbán if he is re-elected.

The videos are "the most convincing evidence of Russian interference so far," said András Rácz, a Hungarian analyst who studies the war in Ukraine for the German Council on Foreign Relations. The fact that they were filmed from captivity shows that Moscow was helping Orbán's election campaign, he argues.

This would not be extraordinary. The authorities of Romania and Moldova reported large-scale attempts by Moscow to influence the outcome of two key elections last year. Russia denies this accusation, but Eastern European governments remain wary of further attempts to support populist and anti-European forces, for whom Orbán is a role model.

The Prime Minister's Fidesz party has built an election campaign that closely aligns with the Kremlin's narratives regarding Ukraine. It portrays Kyiv as an "enemy" that will drag Hungarian soldiers into the war if opposition leader Péter Magyar wins on April 12.

Orban sends delegation to Ukraine over damage to Druzhba oil pipeline12.03.26, 17:18 • 4794 views

Earlier this year, Orbán accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of deliberately cutting off energy supplies to Hungary, without mentioning that the supply was interrupted by a Russian drone strike on a critical pipeline. Ukraine denied the accusation, stating that a quick restoration was impossible.

Last week, Hungarian anti-terrorist police seized a regular cash shipment en route from Austria to Ukraine. Budapest claimed that tens of millions of dollars could have been used for nefarious purposes — an assumption rejected by Austrian and Ukrainian officials. "These elections are about whether Zelenskyy or I will form the government," Orbán said at a campaign event this week. Fidesz campaign posters urge voters "not to let Zelenskyy have the last laugh."

The election campaign took a new turn on Wednesday when Orbán was filmed responding to a heavily edited video in which a seemingly long-retired Ukrainian politician appeared to threaten the prime minister and his family.

Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildren11.03.26, 19:18 • 11834 views

"Ukrainians threaten not only me, but also you and your grandchildren," Orbán said, calling his three daughters in turn to quiet piano music. "This is serious, but there is no need to be afraid."

Last week, the investigative portal VSquare reported that the Kremlin had begun providing advice and developing communication strategies for Orbán's campaign – a claim denied by both the Kremlin and the Hungarian government.

But Magyar had no doubts. On Tuesday, he called on Orbán in a social media message to "stop the planned election fraud and expel Russian agents from Hungary."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
Austria
European Union
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova