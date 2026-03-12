Orban sends delegation to Ukraine over damage to Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on the State Secretary of the country's Minister of Energy, Gábor Csepek, to arrange a meeting with Ukrainian government officials or to inspect the damage site of the Druzhba oil pipeline. This is reported by UNN with reference to Orbán's Facebook page.

Details

Earlier, Gábor Csepek arrived in Ukraine with a delegation. Orbán asked if they had not been "detained" on the way, but the state secretary replied that "given the circumstances" they were making good progress.

The trip lasted fourteen hours, but there were no delays, Csepek said. - Csepek said.

He added that they were safe and that they were accommodated in the building of the Hungarian embassy in Kyiv.

The Hungarian Prime Minister asked to try to contact the Ukrainian government agencies responsible for energy.

Gábor Csepek said that on Thursday they would contact the US Chargé d'Affaires, as well as EU diplomats.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukrainians allegedly threatened his family, including his children and grandchildren.