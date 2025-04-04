Mikhail Fedorov

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10393 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18129 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58210 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202689 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116732 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381527 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304103 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212791 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243728 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122342 views

02:15 PM • 122342 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202689 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381527 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304103 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11202 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38191 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66427 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52417 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122065 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Mikhail Fedorov

Ukraine will use AI to calculate damages and search for war criminals - Yermak

Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.

War • 03:22 PM • 10722 views

Soldiers will get married in "Diia" out of turn: Cabinet of Ministers has approved changes

Defenders of Ukraine will be able to book a date for an online marriage as a priority through the "Army+" application. The service does not apply to military personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Society • April 4, 11:58 AM • 4768 views

Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland

Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland to provide communication in hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure facilities. In total, Ukraine has received more than 50,000 terminals.

Politics • April 3, 02:55 PM • 11622 views

Key challenges of artificial intelligence: what was discussed at AI Day 2025 Forbes Ukraine with the participation of FAVBET Tech

The first AI Day 2025 conference dedicated to the application of AI in business was held in Ukraine. Experts discussed the impact of AI on the economy, legal aspects, and new management roles.

Economy • April 3, 08:30 AM • 9382 views

Ardal robot rescued three wounded soldiers, covering 17 km under fire: details

The Ardal robot of the Brave1 cluster rescued three wounded soldiers who had been surrounded for a month. It covered 17 km under fire, and more than 50 people participated in the operation.

War • April 2, 12:56 PM • 18730 views

Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on 5 AI products: Fedorov told the details

Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the development of 5 products based on artificial intelligence, which will help the state work more efficiently, and Ukrainians receive services more transparently.

Society • April 1, 11:08 AM • 12021 views

Five wounded in Zaporizhzhia: occupiers attacked the frontline community

The number of victims in the frontline community has increased to five. A 47-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who were wounded sought medical attention.

War • March 31, 08:15 PM • 6390 views

Fedorov declared over UAH 1.1 million in salary and AUDI Q8

Minister Fedorov declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary for 2024, an apartment in Kyiv, and an AUDI Q8.

Society • March 30, 08:12 AM • 47339 views

Ukraine will create the first national large language model based on AI

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a Ukrainian large language model that will accelerate the integration of AI into the government, business, and key areas of Ukrainian life. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.

Economy • March 29, 02:38 AM • 41125 views

Destroys targets at sea, on land and in the air: Ukraine has created a universal water drone "Katran"

Ukrainian developers have presented the "Katran" drone, which can travel over 1000 km and effectively destroy sea, land and air targets. It has a threat recognition system.

War • March 26, 02:24 AM • 29018 views

4G will appear faster in remote areas of Ukraine: parliament has passed a decision

Parliament has passed bill No. 9549, which simplifies the process for operators to obtain land for the construction of base stations. This will facilitate the faster restoration of communication in the de-occupied territories.

Politics • March 25, 12:00 PM • 17365 views

IT industry paid over $1 billion in taxes in a year - Fedorov

The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.

Economy • March 24, 10:15 AM • 42028 views

China leads in the development of 6G, the US and Europe are lagging behind - media

China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.

Technologies • March 24, 07:46 AM • 21608 views

In 2025, all 45 categories of the International Register of Damages will appear in "Diia" - Fedorov

In 2025, all 45 categories of the International Register of Damages will become available in "Diia". Currently, 6 new categories have been opened, including forced displacement and bodily harm.

Society • March 23, 01:53 PM • 105889 views

Gun permits in "Diia": 244,000 documents have already been generated

244,000 gun permits have been generated in "Diia". Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the service is becoming increasingly popular among Ukrainians, and a survey in "Diia" supported its launch.

Politics • March 23, 12:28 PM • 94351 views

Massive Russian attack: the number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 16

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 16 after the Russian attack. Two people sought medical help, including an 18-year-old boy.

War • March 22, 06:50 PM • 47596 views

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: one victim and six wounded, two in serious condition

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing a woman. The number of injured has increased to six, two of whom are in critical condition.

War • March 21, 08:58 PM • 26954 views

Massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims increased to 5

The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to five, three of them are in serious condition. Russians continue to shell frontline communities.

War • March 21, 08:11 PM • 28662 views

In Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack, houses were damaged

In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.

War • March 21, 07:38 PM • 26931 views

In Ukraine, the state agency "PlayCity" was created to replace the liquidated KRAIL

The government has created the PlayCity State Agency to implement policy in the field of gambling, instead of CRAIL. The agency will be coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, with a staff of 61 people.

Economy • March 21, 12:30 PM • 270031 views

Recap of the fifth season of "Closing the Round": we recall the most interesting episodes of the main podcast about technology

The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.

Technologies • March 19, 04:52 PM • 18280 views

Electricity supply is being restored in Zaporizhzhia after the occupiers' attack

Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply in the Kushugum community after the enemy shelling. Electricity supply has already been restored in Malokaterynivka, and in other villages - according to the schedule.

War • March 18, 05:51 AM • 16971 views

Weapon permits in "Diia": over 90,000 documents generated in 8 hours

The "Diia" app has launched the function for generating weapon permits. In the first 8 hours of the service's operation, over 90,000 permits were generated.

Society • March 10, 06:10 PM • 29711 views

Veterans will receive new opportunities in the "Diia" app: what services will appear

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs are developing new digital services for Ukraine's defenders in "Diia". The app will feature a separate profile for veterans with surveys, targeted payments, and additional opportunities.

Society • March 5, 01:43 PM • 41666 views

Fedorov spoke about 5 new services for veterans in "Diia"

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov presented new services for veterans in "Diia". Among them are a digital ID, compensation for sports, free IT training, and other opportunities.

Society • March 5, 12:46 PM • 25093 views

Artificial intelligence and education of the future: Mykhailo Poplavsky tells what his next book will be about

The rector of the University of Culture presented students with a bibliography of more than 60 books over 32 years of activity. Poplavsky announced a new book on artificial intelligence and the development of digital education at the university.

Society • February 28, 08:42 AM • 24456 views

Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon

Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine and is paying for their subscription fees. Currently, there are 25,000 such devices in Ukraine, most of which are financed by foreign partners.

War • February 26, 02:59 AM • 32173 views

Fedorov shows photo of Ukrainian Trembita missile for the first time

At Defense Tech Forum 2025, a Trembita drone missile capable of reaching Moscow was presented. The missile can reach speeds of up to 400 km/h, has a range of 200 km, and costs about $200.

Technologies • February 21, 03:31 PM • 30751 views

Diia launches new services for veterans and their families

Two new services have been added to the Diia app for obtaining war-related disability status and the status of a family member of a fallen defender. Paperwork is now available online without additional bureaucratic procedures.

Society • February 20, 01:57 PM • 23786 views

Top 10 books most often bought by young people under the eBook program

The Ukrainian Book Institute has published a rating of the most popular books among young people under the eBook program. The list includes contemporary novels, poetry, and motivational literature.

Society • February 18, 01:19 PM • 27901 views