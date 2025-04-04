Mikhail Fedorov

Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence to process data, determine damages and search for criminals. AI will help identify the perpetrators and establish justice.
Defenders of Ukraine will be able to book a date for an online marriage as a priority through the "Army+" application. The service does not apply to military personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service of Ukraine.
Ukraine received another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland to provide communication in hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure facilities. In total, Ukraine has received more than 50,000 terminals.
The first AI Day 2025 conference dedicated to the application of AI in business was held in Ukraine. Experts discussed the impact of AI on the economy, legal aspects, and new management roles.
The Ardal robot of the Brave1 cluster rescued three wounded soldiers who had been surrounded for a month. It covered 17 km under fire, and more than 50 people participated in the operation.
Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the development of 5 products based on artificial intelligence, which will help the state work more efficiently, and Ukrainians receive services more transparently.
The number of victims in the frontline community has increased to five. A 47-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who were wounded sought medical attention.
Minister Fedorov declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary for 2024, an apartment in Kyiv, and an AUDI Q8.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a Ukrainian large language model that will accelerate the integration of AI into the government, business, and key areas of Ukrainian life. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.
Ukrainian developers have presented the "Katran" drone, which can travel over 1000 km and effectively destroy sea, land and air targets. It has a threat recognition system.
Parliament has passed bill No. 9549, which simplifies the process for operators to obtain land for the construction of base stations. This will facilitate the faster restoration of communication in the de-occupied territories.
The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.
China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.
In 2025, all 45 categories of the International Register of Damages will become available in "Diia". Currently, 6 new categories have been opened, including forced displacement and bodily harm.
244,000 gun permits have been generated in "Diia". Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the service is becoming increasingly popular among Ukrainians, and a survey in "Diia" supported its launch.
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 16 after the Russian attack. Two people sought medical help, including an 18-year-old boy.
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing a woman. The number of injured has increased to six, two of whom are in critical condition.
The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to five, three of them are in serious condition. Russians continue to shell frontline communities.
In Zaporizhzhia, private houses and multi-story buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, and preliminary three people were injured. The alarm continues, residents are urged to stay in safe places.
The government has created the PlayCity State Agency to implement policy in the field of gambling, instead of CRAIL. The agency will be coordinated by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, with a staff of 61 people.
The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.
Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply in the Kushugum community after the enemy shelling. Electricity supply has already been restored in Malokaterynivka, and in other villages - according to the schedule.
The "Diia" app has launched the function for generating weapon permits. In the first 8 hours of the service's operation, over 90,000 permits were generated.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs are developing new digital services for Ukraine's defenders in "Diia". The app will feature a separate profile for veterans with surveys, targeted payments, and additional opportunities.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov presented new services for veterans in "Diia". Among them are a digital ID, compensation for sports, free IT training, and other opportunities.
The rector of the University of Culture presented students with a bibliography of more than 60 books over 32 years of activity. Poplavsky announced a new book on artificial intelligence and the development of digital education at the university.
Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine and is paying for their subscription fees. Currently, there are 25,000 such devices in Ukraine, most of which are financed by foreign partners.
At Defense Tech Forum 2025, a Trembita drone missile capable of reaching Moscow was presented. The missile can reach speeds of up to 400 km/h, has a range of 200 km, and costs about $200.
Two new services have been added to the Diia app for obtaining war-related disability status and the status of a family member of a fallen defender. Paperwork is now available online without additional bureaucratic procedures.
The Ukrainian Book Institute has published a rating of the most popular books among young people under the eBook program. The list includes contemporary novels, poetry, and motivational literature.