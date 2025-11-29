$42.190.11
Yermak was "beside himself" after learning about Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him - The Economist
Yermak was "beside himself" after learning about Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him - The Economist

Kyiv • UNN

114 views

 • 114 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak was shocked and confused after learning about Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him from the post of head of the OP, although he was previously considered too influential to resign.

Yermak was "beside himself" after learning about Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him - The Economist

Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, was "furious" when he learned about President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss him from the post of head of the OP. This is reported by The Economist, according to UNN.

Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, who has accumulated enormous power and many enemies, became the most prominent victim of the corruption scandal amid diplomatic pressure on Ukraine.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that Yermak had been considered "a man too powerful to fall" for years. According to insiders, he was "furious" when he learned about the president's decision to dismiss him from the post of head of the OP.

Despite Friday's searches, which were reportedly related to this scheme (Mindichgate, - ed.), Yermak was not named as a suspect in the case. He denies any wrongdoing. But his enormous status at the center of Ukrainian politics made him an obvious target for those who wanted his blood. Reports also suggest that he played a central role in ill-conceived moves to strip anti-corruption bodies of their independence in July, which were likely aimed at stopping an investigation into Energoatom. At demonstrations that forced the government to reverse the decision within days, Yermak's name appeared on posters.

- The Economist reports.

The article states that last week, a number of high-ranking officials and deputies called on the president to dismiss Yermak.

However, Zelenskyy, after consulting with his closest advisers, "initially decided to ignore the criticism," and on November 22, appointed Yermak as the chief negotiator in the "crucial stage of the peace process," when Ukraine was handed an American-Russian peace plan with pro-Russian conditions.

The Economist also notes that Yermak's successor will not have such power and influence, and this will be a blow to the president's political machine.

The publication predicts that Yermak could be replaced as head of the OP by former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova or Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to the authors of the article, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, could become the chief negotiator from Ukraine instead of the already dismissed Yermak.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

The head of state also announced a reboot of the President's Office. Consultations on a new head will take place on Sunday, November 29.

Andriy Yermak resigned a day before meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The purpose of the visit was to finalize the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow.

Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT28.11.25, 21:59 • 7882 views

