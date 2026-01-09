Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy infrastructure overnight, causing significant damage. In Kyiv and the surrounding region, including Slavutych, over half a million consumers are without electricity. In Dnipropetrovsk region, over 34,000 subscribers are still without power. Emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions. Over 1,000 settlements have been de-energized due to bad weather, mostly in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"Last night, the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. In total, over 240 attack UAVs and 36 sea- and land-based missiles were used," the Ministry of Energy stated.

As a result of the shelling, electricity transmission system facilities – substations and overhead lines, as well as generation facilities – suffered significant damage. As of this morning, over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region are without power. Due to network damage on the Left Bank of Kyiv and in parts of Kyiv region, emergency blackouts have been introduced. Scheduled hourly blackouts are in effect on the Right Bank of the capital - reported the Ministry of Energy.

"Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the city of Slavutych is again without power. As of this morning, about 3,000 subscribers in Chernihiv region remain without electricity," the ministry indicated.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Ministry of Energy, "since yesterday, electricity supply has been restored for over one million consumers who were de-energized due to Russian shelling on January 7-8." "As of this morning, over 34,000 subscribers remain without power. Restoration work is ongoing," the report states.

In Zaporizhzhia, according to the ministry, "since yesterday, all critical infrastructure facilities and the population have been supplied with power."

Bad weather

"Due to adverse weather conditions, as of this morning, over 1,000 settlements in a number of regions are fully or partially de-energized, mostly in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions," the report says.

Repair crews are working to restore electricity supply.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency blackout schedules have been introduced in several regions. In most regions, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industry and business continue to be in effect. During the day, it is planned to return to hourly blackout schedules in all regions, except for the Left Bank of Kyiv region," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

