Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine using the "Oreshnik" missile, stating that four people died as a result of the enemy strike, among other things, the Qatari embassy building was damaged, and indicated that "a clear reaction from the world, primarily the United States, is needed," UNN reports.

"In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian shelling is being eliminated. All necessary services are involved. 20 residential buildings alone have been damaged. Also, in the Lviv region, in our other regions, recovery after the strikes continues. Unfortunately, as of now, four deaths are known only in the capital. Among them is an ambulance worker. My condolences to the families and friends. Dozens of people have been injured. There was also a repeated strike on one of the residential buildings – precisely when emergency services were providing assistance after the first strike," Zelenskyy noted on social media.

In total, according to the President, there were "242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles specifically targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one medium-range ballistic missile 'Oreshnik,' and 22 cruise missiles" this night. "The attack occurred precisely when there is a significant cold snap. It was aimed precisely at the ordinary lives of ordinary people," he noted.

"Maximum efforts are currently being made to restore heating and electricity supply to people. Today, a meeting of the Energy Staff will take place, where I expect a report on all the details of the restoration work – deadlines, necessary equipment, and responsible persons," the Head of State announced.

In addition to our usual civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, the Qatari embassy building was damaged by a Russian drone last night. A state that does so much to mediate with Russia to free prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized:

A clear reaction from the world is needed. First and foremost, from the United States, which Russia truly takes into account. Russia must receive signals that it is its duty to focus on diplomacy and feel the consequences every time it again focuses on killings and destruction of infrastructure. Also, today's strike loudly reminds all our partners that air defense support for Ukraine is a constant priority. Not a single day can be lost in supplies, production, or agreements. Today, we will inform partners at all levels about what happened and what response measures we need. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"