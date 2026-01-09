Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
07:26 AM • 7440 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 11906 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 12497 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 50130 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 54112 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 42139 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 57048 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32077 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20670 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16877 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
6m/s
84%
729mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reactsJanuary 8, 11:01 PM • 16887 views
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districtsJanuary 8, 11:26 PM • 25213 views
Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attackVideoJanuary 8, 11:58 PM • 6772 views
Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured risingJanuary 9, 12:18 AM • 11499 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT03:02 AM • 10867 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 30898 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 50151 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 35007 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 57060 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 84893 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Lviv Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 45068 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 48347 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 71156 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 89990 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 131110 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
The New York Times

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

President Zelenskyy reported 4 dead and dozens wounded as a result of Russia's massive attack, including damage to 20 residential buildings and the Qatari embassy. He called on the world, primarily the US, for a clear reaction and emphasized the priority of air defense support for Ukraine.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine using the "Oreshnik" missile, stating that four people died as a result of the enemy strike, among other things, the Qatari embassy building was damaged, and indicated that "a clear reaction from the world, primarily the United States, is needed," UNN reports.

"In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian shelling is being eliminated. All necessary services are involved. 20 residential buildings alone have been damaged. Also, in the Lviv region, in our other regions, recovery after the strikes continues. Unfortunately, as of now, four deaths are known only in the capital. Among them is an ambulance worker. My condolences to the families and friends. Dozens of people have been injured. There was also a repeated strike on one of the residential buildings – precisely when emergency services were providing assistance after the first strike," Zelenskyy noted on social media.

In total, according to the President, there were "242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles specifically targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one medium-range ballistic missile 'Oreshnik,' and 22 cruise missiles" this night. "The attack occurred precisely when there is a significant cold snap. It was aimed precisely at the ordinary lives of ordinary people," he noted.

"Maximum efforts are currently being made to restore heating and electricity supply to people. Today, a meeting of the Energy Staff will take place, where I expect a report on all the details of the restoration work – deadlines, necessary equipment, and responsible persons," the Head of State announced.

In addition to our usual civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, the Qatari embassy building was damaged by a Russian drone last night. A state that does so much to mediate with Russia to free prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized:

A clear reaction from the world is needed. First and foremost, from the United States, which Russia truly takes into account. Russia must receive signals that it is its duty to focus on diplomacy and feel the consequences every time it again focuses on killings and destruction of infrastructure. Also, today's strike loudly reminds all our partners that air defense support for Ukraine is a constant priority. Not a single day can be lost in supplies, production, or agreements. Today, we will inform partners at all levels about what happened and what response measures we need. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"09.01.26, 09:26 • 7452 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Real estate
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv