Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Ukraine initiates an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and the Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statements about the use of the "Oreshnik" missile in the Lviv region. This strike near the borders of the EU and NATO poses a serious security threat.

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"

Ukraine is initiating an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, and a response within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE, following Russia's claims of using an IRBM, the so-called "Oreshnik," against the Lviv region, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on X, UNN writes.

We are initiating international actions - an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as a response within the EU, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.

- Sybiha wrote.

Details

"Russia claims to have used a medium-range ballistic missile, the so-called 'Oreshnik,' against the Lviv region. Such a strike near the borders of the EU and NATO is a serious security threat on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community," the minister stated.

According to him, Ukraine demands "a decisive response to Russia's reckless actions."

"We are informing the United States, European partners, and all countries and international organizations about the details of this dangerous strike through diplomatic channels," Sybiha emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "It is absurd that Russia is trying to justify this strike with a fake 'attack on Putin's residence,' which never happened. This is further proof that Moscow does not need any real reasons for terror and war."

Putin using IRBM near EU and NATO borders in response to his own hallucinations is truly a global threat. And it requires a global response. More decisive steps are needed against the Russian tanker fleet - and the US is right to take action here - as well as against Russia's oil revenues, schemes, and assets. Not only in the EU, but worldwide. We call on all responsible states and international organizations to immediately expose Russian lies and increase pressure on the aggressor.

- Sybiha emphasized.

Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA

Julia Shramko

