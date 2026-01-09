Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that partners have been informed about the consequences of Russia's night attacks on Ukraine, for which Russia used, among other things, ballistic missiles, and urged them to take immediate measures to increase pressure on Moscow, as well as called for a public condemnation of Russia's night attack by those countries that recently reacted with "concern" to the fake "attack on Putin's residence," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, according to UNN.

We are informing our partners about the consequences of the night strikes. We call for a strong reaction. Public condemnation - especially from those who recently reacted with concern to the fake "attack on Putin's residence." We call on our partners to take immediate measures to increase pressure on Moscow. - Sybiha stated.

According to the minister, this refers to "new rounds of tough sanctions to deprive Russia of resources for terror and war; new packages of defense assistance to Ukraine to better protect our people and repel attackers; new steps to ensure accountability for Russian crimes."

Details

"Four civilians, including a doctor, were killed and more than two dozen were injured in Kyiv after a terrible night of Russian strikes. Residential areas, critical infrastructure, electricity, heating, and water supply were subjected to brutal attacks by cruise and ballistic missiles and drones. This morning Lviv and Kyiv, at the beginning of the week - Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, and other regions - the aggressor demonstrates complete disregard for peaceful efforts," Sybiha emphasized.

The Foreign Minister pointed out: "Russia is betting on war, terror, and brutality instead of diplomacy."

"But if the war criminal Putin thinks he can force Ukrainians to accept his ultimatums by bombing, he is mistaken. Such attacks only unite our people and make them more determined to resist aggression and terror," he pointed out.

"Russia's terror and brutality must be met with unity, strength, and justice," the Foreign Minister concluded.

Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized