Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.
On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.
The prosecutor demanded 5,000 US dollars for closing a criminal proceeding regarding fraud of 400,000 hryvnias. An investigation is currently underway, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.
SBI exposed the facts of supply of substandard honey to military units in Lviv region for more than 30 million hryvnias. The director of the enterprise and the commander of the military unit were detained.
A portrait examination confirmed the presence of the suspect in the photo from the scene of the murder of Iryna Farion.
A conscript detained in Lviv for violating registration escaped during a clash with civilians. He will be put on the wanted list, and the TCC is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.
From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
An accident occurred on the M-09 highway. Traffic is blocked, a detour of the highway in the direction of Lviv and Ternopil has been organized, as reported by the patrol police.
The SBU detained two agents of the Russian GRU in Lviv who were planning a terrorist attack. They were to blow up a police station with a disguised bomb, one of the perpetrators was to be a 22-year-old Kyiv resident.
The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.
Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an additional train No. 159/160 from Kyiv to Truskavets on April 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 2025. Tickets are already available online and at ticket offices.
In Lviv, during the stop of tram number 1, an unknown person lay down under the wheels of the tram, which caused injuries incompatible with life. The incident occurred on Ruska Street when the tram moved from the stop.
In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.
A young man and a girl were detained in Lviv in the Sykhiv district. According to preliminary information, they were found to have explosive objects.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary and UAH 1.5 million in royalties. He also declared apartments, a house, land, watches, a grand piano and vehicles.
A 44-year-old man was detained in Lviv for beating a 29-year-old police officer to death. The incident occurred on Kobzarska Street, a criminal investigation has been opened.
Bank employees in the Lviv region organized a scheme to seize clients' funds, reissuing cards without their knowledge. The amount of damages exceeds one million hryvnias, the defendants face up to 6 years in prison.
The Prime Minister declared UAH 1. 16 million in salary. His wife received over UAH 8.4 million in income and UAH 35,000 in pension, owns a house, land, and real estate in Lviv.
The head of a customs post of Lviv Customs was detained for accepting a bribe of $23,000. According to the prosecutor's office, he promised unimpeded processing of international shipments for the money.
Yaroslav Dubnevych, suspected of embezzling gas worth UAH 2. 1 billion, filed a declaration for 2024. He declared funds in accounts, cash, land in Lviv region and loans.
Oksana Zholnovych declared UAH 1,389,859 in salary for 2024. She also indicated a land plot in the Lviv region, an unfinished construction object and a Renault Megane car.
Ukrzaliznytsia's online ticket sales services are operating stably after the cyberattack. Trip planning with transfers is once again available in the mobile application.
Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.
A scheme was exposed in Lviv, where the leadership of a military unit allowed soldiers not to serve, but to work at service stations for money. Officials face up to 12 years in prison.
Hostile advertising discovered in Lviv's electric transport. City authorities and law enforcement are taking measures, transport is being checked and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating.
Due to a cyberattack and heavy load on Ukrzaliznytsia's online services, disruptions are possible. Additional ticket offices have been opened in Kyiv and Lviv to balance demand.
On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.
The Shalimov Center spoke about radiofrequency ablation – a minimally invasive method of combating tumors. Electrodes heat the tumor tissues, causing it to die off.
On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.
Ukrainian soldiers returned the stolen armchair of Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytskyi to Lviv. The relic, stolen in the 1980s, was found in Kharkiv region during the liberation of territories.