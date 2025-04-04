$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15839 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64903 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213981 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122702 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391969 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310834 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244232 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Support centers for families of prisoners and missing persons opened in Ukraine: where and how they work

Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.

Society • April 3, 07:18 AM • 5848 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 3: rain and variable cloudiness are expected

On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.

Society • April 3, 04:39 AM • 10602 views

A prosecutor was detained in Lviv region for demanding a bribe of 5 thousand dollars

The prosecutor demanded 5,000 US dollars for closing a criminal proceeding regarding fraud of 400,000 hryvnias. An investigation is currently underway, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Politics • April 2, 11:11 PM • 16200 views

Substandard honey supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 30 million hryvnias exposed in Lviv region

SBI exposed the facts of supply of substandard honey to military units in Lviv region for more than 30 million hryvnias. The director of the enterprise and the commander of the military unit were detained.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 04:17 PM • 21223 views

The case of the murder of Farion was supplemented with new evidence: a portrait examination confirmed the suspect in the photo

A portrait examination confirmed the presence of the suspect in the photo from the scene of the murder of Iryna Farion.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 12:40 PM • 16285 views

"Women, help!": clash with the TCR occurred in Lviv. Territorial center commented

A conscript detained in Lviv for violating registration escaped during a clash with civilians. He will be put on the wanted list, and the TCC is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

Society • April 2, 12:00 PM • 16660 views

MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov

From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.

Society • April 2, 10:39 AM • 17869 views

The Ternopil-Lviv highway is blocked due to an accident with casualties

An accident occurred on the M-09 highway. Traffic is blocked, a detour of the highway in the direction of Lviv and Ternopil has been organized, as reported by the patrol police.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 09:12 AM • 11635 views

Agents of the Russian GRU preparing a terrorist attack were detained in Lviv

The SBU detained two agents of the Russian GRU in Lviv who were planning a terrorist attack. They were to blow up a police station with a disguised bomb, one of the perpetrators was to be a 22-year-old Kyiv resident.

War • April 2, 08:28 AM • 20200 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 2: Variable cloudiness and rain will prevail

The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.

Society • April 2, 05:03 AM • 16625 views

An additional train has been launched in Ukraine on the Kyiv-Truskavets route

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an additional train No. 159/160 from Kyiv to Truskavets on April 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 2025. Tickets are already available online and at ticket offices.

Society • April 1, 04:28 PM • 27635 views

Tragic incident in Lviv: man dies under tram wheels

In Lviv, during the stop of tram number 1, an unknown person lay down under the wheels of the tram, which caused injuries incompatible with life. The incident occurred on Ruska Street when the tram moved from the stop.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 05:03 AM • 23952 views

April 1 in Ukraine: cloudy weather and rain expected in most regions

In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.

Society • April 1, 04:39 AM • 33114 views

2 people with explosives detained in Lviv - media

A young man and a girl were detained in Lviv in the Sykhiv district. According to preliminary information, they were found to have explosive objects.

Crimes and emergencies • March 31, 08:32 PM • 8681 views

Vitaliy Klitschko declared more than UAH 1.2 million in salary and a white grand piano

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary and UAH 1.5 million in royalties. He also declared apartments, a house, land, watches, a grand piano and vehicles.

Politics • March 31, 05:27 PM • 34142 views

A man was detained in Lviv for beating a police officer to death

A 44-year-old man was detained in Lviv for beating a 29-year-old police officer to death. The incident occurred on Kobzarska Street, a criminal investigation has been opened.

Crimes and emergencies • March 31, 02:06 PM • 23470 views

Reissued cards and appropriated clients' funds: an organized criminal group of bankers exposed in Lviv region

Bank employees in the Lviv region organized a scheme to seize clients' funds, reissuing cards without their knowledge. The amount of damages exceeds one million hryvnias, the defendants face up to 6 years in prison.

Society • March 31, 12:45 PM • 24178 views

Shmyhal submitted a declaration: he declared a million hryvnias in salary, his wife received 35,000 hryvnias in pension and 8.4 million hryvnias in income

The Prime Minister declared UAH 1. 16 million in salary. His wife received over UAH 8.4 million in income and UAH 35,000 in pension, owns a house, land, and real estate in Lviv.

Economy • March 31, 11:58 AM • 27340 views

Top official of Lviv Customs was caught accepting a bribe of $23,000

The head of a customs post of Lviv Customs was detained for accepting a bribe of $23,000. According to the prosecutor's office, he promised unimpeded processing of international shipments for the money.

Society • March 31, 09:54 AM • 22251 views

Runaway MP Dubnevych declared assets for 2024: cash, land, loans

Yaroslav Dubnevych, suspected of embezzling gas worth UAH 2. 1 billion, filed a declaration for 2024. He declared funds in accounts, cash, land in Lviv region and loans.

Economy • March 30, 03:10 PM • 52280 views

The Minister of Social Policy declared more than UAH 1.3 million in salary

Oksana Zholnovych declared UAH 1,389,859 in salary for 2024. She also indicated a land plot in the Lviv region, an unfinished construction object and a Renault Megane car.

Society • March 30, 10:27 AM • 53557 views

Online train ticket sales services have resumed stable operation - Ukrainian Railways

Ukrzaliznytsia's online ticket sales services are operating stably after the cyberattack. Trip planning with transfers is once again available in the mobile application.

Society • March 29, 09:19 AM • 19242 views

More than 14 million UAH of income: what the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi declared

Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.

Economy • March 29, 07:19 AM • 99099 views

Allowed soldiers to work at private service stations instead of serving: leadership of a military unit exposed in Lviv

A scheme was exposed in Lviv, where the leadership of a military unit allowed soldiers not to serve, but to work at service stations for money. Officials face up to 12 years in prison.

War • March 28, 04:50 PM • 36589 views

Hostile advertising posters found in Lviv's electric transport, investigation underway

Hostile advertising discovered in Lviv's electric transport. City authorities and law enforcement are taking measures, transport is being checked and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 04:06 PM • 34966 views

Due to failures in online train ticket sales, the number of ticket offices is being increased

Due to a cyberattack and heavy load on Ukrzaliznytsia's online services, disruptions are possible. Additional ticket offices have been opened in Kyiv and Lviv to balance demand.

Society • March 28, 10:53 AM • 33506 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 28: warm weather is expected, but rain is possible in some regions

On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.

Society • March 28, 06:10 AM • 46733 views

Radiofrequency ablation: Shalimov Center talks about an effective method of combating tumors

The Shalimov Center spoke about radiofrequency ablation – a minimally invasive method of combating tumors. Electrodes heat the tumor tissues, causing it to die off.

Health • March 27, 11:37 AM • 23944 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 27: Warm, cloudy with clearings and no heavy rain

On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.

Society • March 27, 05:36 AM • 51388 views

Liberation of Slobozhanshchyna: the military returned the stolen armchair of Metropolitan Sheptytskyi to Lviv

Ukrainian soldiers returned the stolen armchair of Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytskyi to Lviv. The relic, stolen in the 1980s, was found in Kharkiv region during the liberation of territories.

Culture • March 27, 05:33 AM • 29187 views