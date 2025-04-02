MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
From April 1, all military medical commissions (MMCs) must issue their conclusions in electronic form, which then will not need to be independently taken to the TCC, as they will be displayed in the "Oberig" register. This was announced by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov on Facebook, reports UNN.
We are completing the first stage of the reform of military medical commissions. From April 1, all MMCs must issue their conclusions in electronic form.
Details
According to him, now the conclusions of the MEC will be created online, information on fitness or unfitness will automatically go to the "Oberig" register and will be displayed faster in the "Reserve+" application. Also, you will not need to personally take the conclusions of the MMC to the TCR.
"Since March 1, we have been preparing the system for launch: MMC employees underwent training and registered in the electronic office. The teams from Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv and Khmelnytskyi regions were most actively involved in the transition," Umerov added.
Let us remind
In March, an electronic office of the MMC in the medical information system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was launched in Ukraine.
In January, beta testing of electronic referral to the MMC was launched - in the "Reserve+" application. From the autumn, in "Reserve+" you will be able to independently choose a medical institution that has a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine to undergo a fitness examination.