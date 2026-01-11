Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost

In Kyiv, due to attacks, frosts, and network overloads, many localized accidents are occurring on January 11. This is reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

As of 5:00 PM, over 200 calls were recorded.

All available resources are engaged. 57 repair crews are working around the clock so that Kyiv residents can have electricity again - DTEK stated.

They also urged Kyiv residents to turn on powerful appliances one by one. This will help avoid new accidents and stabilize the system faster.

Recall

In Kyiv, about 85% of multi-story buildings that were left without heating already have heat.

Before that, on January 10, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. This led to the shutdown of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport in the capital.