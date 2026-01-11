Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, on January 11, over 200 localized accidents occurred due to attacks, frost, and network overloads. 57 DTEK repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity supply.
Details
As of 5:00 PM, over 200 calls were recorded.
All available resources are engaged. 57 repair crews are working around the clock so that Kyiv residents can have electricity again
They also urged Kyiv residents to turn on powerful appliances one by one. This will help avoid new accidents and stabilize the system faster.
Recall
In Kyiv, about 85% of multi-story buildings that were left without heating already have heat.
Before that, on January 10, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. This led to the shutdown of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport in the capital.