The occupiers in Kherson region have devised a cynical scheme of "investments" in the agro-industrial sector of the region. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2022–2023, Russian occupation forces massively exported agricultural machinery from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. Combines, tractors, and other equipment were taken from Ukrainian farms and transported to Russia.

The stolen equipment was handed over by the occupation administration of Kherson region, led by "governor" Volodymyr Saldo, to the Russian company "Rostselmash". The equipment was put on the balance sheet of Russian structures and effectively integrated into their supply system.

Now, the occupation authorities are trying to create the appearance of "investments in the region." Under the guise of cooperation with "Rostselmash," this equipment is being brought back to the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. - stated the CNS.

They state that in fact, farmers are offered to buy equipment that was previously taken from them - only with a "small discount." In this way, the occupiers are trying to legalize stolen property and present it as support for local agriculture.

Recall

In January, the Security Service of Ukraine reported a new suspicion to the Gauleiter Volodymyr Saldo. It concerns the creation of an occupation battalion on the left bank of Kherson region.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians - "OTPOR"