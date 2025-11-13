Participants of the civil resistance movement "OTPOR" report a critical situation with access to treatment for the local population. This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that in Kakhovka and Chaplynka, district hospitals are overcrowded with wounded Russian soldiers.

Ordinary residents are not admitted or treated. To get help, people are forced to go to Henichesk - a long and difficult journey - the report says.

According to activists, the occupiers prioritize the lives and health of their military over the needs of the civilian population, completely ignoring their rights to medical care.

"This is a direct violation of all norms and rules, leading to suffering and potentially fatal cases among Ukrainians," the movement concludes.

In the Kherson region, the occupiers plan to restore and build new correctional facilities. This aims to create a network of detention centers for civilians and military deserters.

