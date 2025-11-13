Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians - "OTPOR"
In Kakhovka and Chaplynka, hospitals are overflowing with wounded Russian soldiers, and local residents are not admitted. To receive help, people are forced to travel to Henichesk, which is a long and difficult journey.
Participants of the civil resistance movement "OTPOR" report a critical situation with access to treatment for the local population. This is reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that in Kakhovka and Chaplynka, district hospitals are overcrowded with wounded Russian soldiers.
Ordinary residents are not admitted or treated. To get help, people are forced to go to Henichesk - a long and difficult journey
According to activists, the occupiers prioritize the lives and health of their military over the needs of the civilian population, completely ignoring their rights to medical care.
"This is a direct violation of all norms and rules, leading to suffering and potentially fatal cases among Ukrainians," the movement concludes.
Recall
In the Kherson region, the occupiers plan to restore and build new correctional facilities. This aims to create a network of detention centers for civilians and military deserters.
