Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians - "OTPOR"

November 12, 03:53 PM • 18109 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 40277 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 37612 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 40984 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 39345 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 36786 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 52812 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62808 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 82267 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 131295 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Norway will not provide $160 billion in guarantees for the scheme to use Russian assets for Ukraine - ministerNovember 12, 01:59 PM • 12129 views
Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv regionNovember 12, 01:59 PM • 17991 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 40431 views
A former lecturer at a Kharkiv university developed drawings for Russia to create "Geraniums" – he was served with a notice of suspicionNovember 12, 03:34 PM • 6712 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 13557 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 40523 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 62060 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 43716 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 64442 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 131295 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Radosław Sikorski
Pope Francis
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Vatican City
China
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhoto08:00 PM • 2680 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 13624 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 21319 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 60550 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 60814 views
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Starlink

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians - "OTPOR"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

In Kakhovka and Chaplynka, hospitals are overflowing with wounded Russian soldiers, and local residents are not admitted. To receive help, people are forced to travel to Henichesk, which is a long and difficult journey.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians - "OTPOR"

Participants of the civil resistance movement "OTPOR" report a critical situation with access to treatment for the local population. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Kakhovka and Chaplynka, district hospitals are overcrowded with wounded Russian soldiers.

Ordinary residents are not admitted or treated. To get help, people are forced to go to Henichesk - a long and difficult journey

- the report says.

According to activists, the occupiers prioritize the lives and health of their military over the needs of the civilian population, completely ignoring their rights to medical care.

"This is a direct violation of all norms and rules, leading to suffering and potentially fatal cases among Ukrainians," the movement concludes.

Recall

In the Kherson region, the occupiers plan to restore and build new correctional facilities. This aims to create a network of detention centers for civilians and military deserters.

Putin's party takes Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied Kherson region to Novorossiysk - CNS13.10.25, 07:43 • 3265 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineHealth
War in Ukraine
Genichesk
Kakhovka
Kherson Oblast