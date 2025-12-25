Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"

Streaming platform Netflix has released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders: Immortal," writes UNN.

Details

"What happened to the famous gangster Tommy Shelby?" reads the caption to the official teaser.

As Netflix notes, Oscar winner Cillian Murphy returns to the role of the legendary Tommy Shelby in the thrilling "Peaky Blinders" franchise film from series creator Steven Knight.

The premiere of "Peaky Blinders: Immortal" will take place on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

The film will star Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Packy Lee, Jay Lycurgo, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck.

Netflix shows the first footage from the filming of the movie “Sharp Caps”