81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.
A new trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" has been released, where Scarlett Johansson will appear in the franchise for the first time. The actress has long dreamed of starring in the legendary film.
Marvel is considering bringing back Netflix heroes, including Iron Fist. Finn Jones is ready to play Danny Rand again and prove the critics wrong.
The Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her own product brand "As Ever", which will include jams, honey and pancake mixes. She shared photos from the shooting of the new collection.
Bruce Willis advised Samuel L. Jackson to find a character that he could return to in any film. Jackson heeded the advice and chose the role of Nick Fury in Marvel.
Director Carl Erik Rinsch has been accused of $11 million fraud. He received money from Netflix for the series, but never shot a single episode, instead spending the money on luxury.
Pamela Anderson, 57, returns to Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her role in a Gia Coppola film. The actress has ditched makeup and is receiving critical acclaim.
Actor Daniel Craig has not accepted the role of Easy Company commander in the DC Studios war drama. Instead, he will focus on filming in Knives in the Ground 3 and Two for the Money.
Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.
Disney plans to shoot the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Hollywood pavilions. According to unofficial information, Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will make her directorial debut with the comedy drama Goodbye June for Netflix. She will also produce and star in a movie about a sibling reunion.
Netflix has published videos and photos from the filming of season 4 of The Bridgertons, which is dedicated to Benedict's story. The plot will revolve around a masquerade ball and resemble Cinderella.
ABC temporarily suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor, but does not cancel it completely. The show may return to Disney Channel this year, although the exact timing is not yet known.
Mike Tyson has admitted that he agreed to fight Jake Paul out of fear of a lawsuit. The legendary boxer lost the fight on points, despite serious health problems.
Netflix has released a teaser for the second season of Veep, featuring Tyler Galpin in a mental institution. The new season is expected to premiere in August-September 2025, with most of the actors returning to their roles.
The third season of the popular series The Squid Game will be released on June 27, 2025. Fans accidentally learned about the release date earlier due to a mistake in the teaser description.
Beyoncé will hold eight concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London as part of her Cowboy Carter tour. The singer continues her active concert activity despite the allegations against her husband Jay-Z.
News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.
Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The number of subscribers increased by 19 million, and the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion.
A new inaugural portrait of Donald Trump has been published in the United States, which is strikingly different from the 2016 version. Social media users compare him to characters from the TV series The Squid Game and Breaking Bad.
The author of The Sandman is accused of forced BDSM relationships and sexual harassment.
Netflix has postponed the premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show from January to March 4 due to the destruction caused by the Los Angeles fires. In the new show, “Love, Meghan,” the Duchess will share advice and have candid conversations with friends.
Seven new Korean words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary, including “dalgona” and “maknae”. This reflects the growing influence of Korean culture in the English-speaking world.
Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser joked that Benny Blanco became Selena Gomez's fiancé thanks to gin. The couple reacted to the joke in embarrassment during the ceremony, where Gomez was nominated in two categories.
The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new lifestyle show on Netflix, where she portrays herself as a housewife. It's a return to her roots as a lifestyle blogger and an attempt to create her own brand separate from Prince Harry.
Netflix has published a 15-second teaser for the third season of The Squid Game, which will be released in 2025. The teaser introduces a new character named Chul-soo and three new players in numbered costumes.
Jennifer Lopez posted a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention her husband Ben Affleck. The video shows her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from the new movie.
Google has created an interactive browser-based version of the popular game from the TV series “The Squid Game”. Users can play “Red Light, Green Light” with the Young-hee doll by entering the name of the series into Google search.