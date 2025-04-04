$41.340.03
News by theme

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.

News of the World • 05:58 PM • 14141 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

A new trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" has been released, where Scarlett Johansson will appear in the franchise for the first time. The actress has long dreamed of starring in the legendary film.

UNN Lite • April 3, 10:44 AM • 139861 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

Marvel is considering bringing back Netflix heroes, including Iron Fist. Finn Jones is ready to play Danny Rand again and prove the critics wrong.

UNN Lite • April 2, 12:49 PM • 145191 views

Meghan Markle promotes her jams by posting "behind the scenes" photos

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her own product brand "As Ever", which will include jams, honey and pancake mixes. She shared photos from the shooting of the new collection.

News of the World • April 1, 01:05 PM • 165015 views

Bruce Willis gave Samuel L. Jackson advice that changed his career

Bruce Willis advised Samuel L. Jackson to find a character that he could return to in any film. Jackson heeded the advice and chose the role of Nick Fury in Marvel.

UNN Lite • March 20, 11:47 AM • 161637 views

Director accused of $11 million fraud over Netflix series

Director Carl Erik Rinsch has been accused of $11 million fraud. He received money from Netflix for the series, but never shot a single episode, instead spending the money on luxury.

News of the World • March 19, 09:57 AM • 117323 views

Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

Pamela Anderson, 57, returns to Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her role in a Gia Coppola film. The actress has ditched makeup and is receiving critical acclaim.

News of the World • February 20, 07:48 PM • 147800 views

Daniel Craig turned down the lead role in the new DC movie “Sergeant Rock”

Actor Daniel Craig has not accepted the role of Easy Company commander in the DC Studios war drama. Instead, he will focus on filming in Knives in the Ground 3 and Two for the Money.

UNN Lite • February 20, 02:17 PM • 121079 views

Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.

Society • February 20, 01:00 PM • 115592 views

Johnny Depp may play in the new Pirates of the Caribbean - media

Disney plans to shoot the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie in Hollywood pavilions. According to unofficial information, Johnny Depp may return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

News of the World • February 18, 07:53 AM • 158450 views

Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with a comedy drama for Netflix

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will make her directorial debut with the comedy drama Goodbye June for Netflix. She will also produce and star in a movie about a sibling reunion.

News of the World • February 17, 10:57 AM • 129688 views

Netflix shows the first footage of season 4 of The Bridgertons

Netflix has published videos and photos from the filming of season 4 of The Bridgertons, which is dedicated to Benedict's story. The plot will revolve around a masquerade ball and resemble Cinderella.

News of the World • February 15, 08:00 AM • 140794 views

ABC suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor: what is known about the future of the show

ABC temporarily suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor, but does not cancel it completely. The show may return to Disney Channel this year, although the exact timing is not yet known.

News of the World • February 9, 03:35 AM • 84435 views

Mike Tyson fought against YouTuber Jake Paul because of legal problems: what is known

Mike Tyson has admitted that he agreed to fight Jake Paul out of fear of a lawsuit. The legendary boxer lost the fight on points, despite serious health problems.

Sports • February 6, 04:43 PM • 35860 views

The creators of Venzdey have fueled fans' interest in the second season with a new teaser

Netflix has released a teaser for the second season of Veep, featuring Tyler Galpin in a mental institution. The new season is expected to premiere in August-September 2025, with most of the actors returning to their roles.

UNN Lite • January 31, 10:20 AM • 137833 views

Netflix has announced the release date of the final season of The Squid Game

The third season of the popular series The Squid Game will be released on June 27, 2025. Fans accidentally learned about the release date earlier due to a mistake in the teaser description.

UNN Lite • January 30, 03:36 PM • 132256 views

Beyoncé returns with concerts after her husband's sexual assault allegations

Beyoncé will hold eight concerts at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London as part of her Cowboy Carter tour. The singer continues her active concert activity despite the allegations against her husband Jay-Z.

News of the World • January 29, 05:13 PM • 125388 views

Prince Harry to receive compensation from The Sun for illegal surveillance

News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.

News of the World • January 22, 03:23 PM • 114524 views

Netflix to raise subscription prices in a number of countries after user growth

Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The number of subscribers increased by 19 million, and the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion.

Technologies • January 22, 02:03 PM • 113377 views

Netflix reveals TOP 9 most popular TV series among Ukrainians

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series among Ukrainian viewers. The list's leaders are The Squid Game and Missing You.

UNN Lite • January 16, 06:13 PM • 174417 views

Donald Trump's new inaugural portrait has impressed netizens

A new inaugural portrait of Donald Trump has been published in the United States, which is strikingly different from the 2016 version. Social media users compare him to characters from the TV series The Squid Game and Breaking Bad.

News of the World • January 16, 04:09 PM • 37052 views

Eight women accuse writer Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment

The author of The Sandman is accused of forced BDSM relationships and sexual harassment.

News of the World • January 14, 03:42 PM • 27141 views

Meghan Markle postpones premiere of her new Netflix show due to fires in California

Netflix has postponed the premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show from January to March 4 due to the destruction caused by the Los Angeles fires. In the new show, “Love, Meghan,” the Duchess will share advice and have candid conversations with friends.

News of the World • January 13, 01:13 PM • 130671 views

Oxford Dictionary has added new foreign language words: what is it about

Seven new Korean words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary, including “dalgona” and “maknae”. This reflects the growing influence of Korean culture in the English-speaking world.

News of the World • January 8, 08:35 AM • 109448 views

Golden Globe joke about groom embarrassed Selena Gomez

Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser joked that Benny Blanco became Selena Gomez's fiancé thanks to gin. The couple reacted to the joke in embarrassment during the ceremony, where Gomez was nominated in two categories.

News of the World • January 6, 07:56 AM • 119822 views

Meghan Markle rebranded in new Netflix show: what it's about

The Duchess of Sussex is launching a new lifestyle show on Netflix, where she portrays herself as a housewife. It's a return to her roots as a lifestyle blogger and an attempt to create her own brand separate from Prince Harry.

News of the World • January 6, 07:47 AM • 102525 views

Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 2025

The Duchess of Sussex has announced her own reality show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In the program, she will share tips on cooking, gardening, and handicrafts with celebrity guests.

UNN Lite • January 3, 01:48 PM • 109333 views

Netflix shows a teaser for the 3rd season of The Squid Game with a new creepy character

Netflix has published a 15-second teaser for the third season of The Squid Game, which will be released in 2025. The teaser introduces a new character named Chul-soo and three new players in numbered costumes.

News of the World • January 2, 01:25 PM • 107194 views

Jennifer Lopez left Ben Affleck out of the 2024 results

Jennifer Lopez posted a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention her husband Ben Affleck. The video shows her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from the new movie.

News of the World • December 31, 09:04 AM • 101982 views

Google has developed a browser game based on the Squid Game series

Google has created an interactive browser-based version of the popular game from the TV series “The Squid Game”. Users can play “Red Light, Green Light” with the Young-hee doll by entering the name of the series into Google search.

Technologies • December 27, 02:25 PM • 102952 views