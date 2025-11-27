Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"

Streaming service Netflix experienced an outage amid the premiere of the 5th season of "Stranger Things", writes UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The first four episodes of the final season of the popular sci-fi horror series were released on Wednesday, November 26.

And it seems that even Netflix is not immune to the "upside down world."

"As the first part of the highly anticipated fifth season of 'Stranger Things' premiered,... fans flooded social media complaining about a Netflix outage," the publication writes.

"Netflix, fix yourself right now, bro. I've been waiting three years," one user wrote on X, while another added: "Oh my God, Netflix, fix yourself, I want to watch." Hundreds of people also commented on Netflix's latest Instagram post about the Duffer Brothers' series, asking for a fix.

The streaming service seemed to be back up and running minutes after the new season of "Stranger Things" was released, and Netflix's official X account retweeted a user's comment saying, "Stranger Things is back, everyone go full throttle."

Earlier on Wednesday, co-creator Ross Duffer shared on his Instagram story: "Netflix increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid a crash." However, this, it seems, was not enough, the publication notes.

Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter after the outage: "Some members briefly experienced a streaming issue on TV devices, but the service was restored for all accounts within five minutes."

Addition

Set in the fall of 1987, the final season follows the Hawkins gang as they team up to find and kill the big villain Vecna as the final battle approaches. However, their mission is complicated when their town is placed under military quarantine, which also intensified their hunt for Eleven.

The cast of the fifth season includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Conelly, Alex Bro and Linda Hamilton.

The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released