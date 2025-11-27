$42.400.03
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 25995 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 55210 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 29282 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 28690 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 20386 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 12541 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 10439 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 10202 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 31914 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Streaming service Netflix experienced an outage during the premiere of the first four episodes of the final season of "Stranger Things" on November 26. Although Netflix increased bandwidth, some users encountered streaming issues on TV devices, which were resolved within five minutes.

Streaming service Netflix experienced an outage amid the premiere of the 5th season of "Stranger Things", writes UNN with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The first four episodes of the final season of the popular sci-fi horror series were released on Wednesday, November 26.

And it seems that even Netflix is not immune to the "upside down world."

"As the first part of the highly anticipated fifth season of 'Stranger Things' premiered,... fans flooded social media complaining about a Netflix outage," the publication writes.

"Netflix, fix yourself right now, bro. I've been waiting three years," one user wrote on X, while another added: "Oh my God, Netflix, fix yourself, I want to watch." Hundreds of people also commented on Netflix's latest Instagram post about the Duffer Brothers' series, asking for a fix.

The streaming service seemed to be back up and running minutes after the new season of "Stranger Things" was released, and Netflix's official X account retweeted a user's comment saying, "Stranger Things is back, everyone go full throttle."

Earlier on Wednesday, co-creator Ross Duffer shared on his Instagram story: "Netflix increased bandwidth by 30 percent to avoid a crash." However, this, it seems, was not enough, the publication notes.

Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter after the outage: "Some members briefly experienced a streaming issue on TV devices, but the service was restored for all accounts within five minutes."

Addition

Set in the fall of 1987, the final season follows the Hawkins gang as they team up to find and kill the big villain Vecna as the final battle approaches. However, their mission is complicated when their town is placed under military quarantine, which also intensified their hunt for Eleven.

The cast of the fifth season includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Conelly, Alex Bro and Linda Hamilton.

The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released31.10.25, 13:19 • 67024 views

Julia Shramko

