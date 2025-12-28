The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy

$41.930.00
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
07:34 PM • 13305 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 15381 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 15160 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 15981 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 16548 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 38052 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 37666 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 97693 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 49557 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Threw a grenade in a house: a 34-year-old man detained in Dnipropetrovsk regionPhotoDecember 27, 02:37 PM • 4690 views
"The real opposition of the Russian Federation is fighting": the CPD reacted to the death of RDK commander KapustinDecember 27, 03:11 PM • 5738 views
Over 500,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kyiv and the region - Ministry of EnergyDecember 27, 03:28 PM • 5112 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 17312 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideo09:50 PM • 4966 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 17319 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 49992 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 97693 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 42125 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 71804 views
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy12:14 AM • 28 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 17805 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 49992 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 20762 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 20165 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The series "Stranger Things" has accumulated 1.2 billion views in its nine years of existence, surpassing all other Netflix series in total viewing time. The project also created 8,000 jobs and brought $1.4 billion to the American economy.

The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy

In its nine years of existence, the series "Stranger Things" has surpassed 1.2 billion views. This figure is calculated by dividing the total viewing time by the total duration of all episodes — by this parameter, "Stranger Things" has surpassed any other series in Netflix's history, including "Wednesday" and "Squid Game," writes UNN with reference to Variety.

The streaming service Netflix provided full statistics for the project before the release of the final episode, which will take place on New Year's Eve.

The fifth season has already garnered 102.6 million views in 25 days. The series is likely to take first place in the ranking of the most popular projects on the platform for the first quarter of 2026.

It is stated that since 2016, the production of the series has created over eight thousand jobs in the US and brought 1.4 billion dollars to the American economy. The main part of the filming took place in the state of Georgia, where the project provided 650 million dollars to the local economy and involved over two thousand contractors. California is in second place with 500 million dollars contributed to the state's economy.

"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season23.12.25, 11:59 • 43698 views

The series also influenced the sale of certain goods. Kellogg's, the company that owns the Eggo frozen waffle brand — the favorite food of the main character Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown — reported a 14% increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 9.4% in the first four months of 2018 after the release of the second season.

The use of the song Running Up That Hill in the fourth season helped British singer Kate Bush enter the US top 10 for the first time in her career, 38 years after the track's release. Metallica's 1986 composition "Master of Puppets" entered the top 10 songs in the UK for the first time after appearing in the series.

According to Spotify, among Generation Z, streams of Diana Ross's 1980 song "Upside Down" increased by 1250%, and Tiffany's 1987 track "I Think We're Alone Now" by 880%. The Chordettes' (1954) composition "Mr. Sandman" showed a 625% increase across all age groups.

It is noteworthy that the final episode on December 31 will also be shown in cinemas in the US and Canada — an unexpected move for Netflix, which traditionally focuses exclusively on streaming.

Yevhen Tsarenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Netflix