The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy

In its nine years of existence, the series "Stranger Things" has surpassed 1.2 billion views. This figure is calculated by dividing the total viewing time by the total duration of all episodes — by this parameter, "Stranger Things" has surpassed any other series in Netflix's history, including "Wednesday" and "Squid Game," writes UNN with reference to Variety.

The streaming service Netflix provided full statistics for the project before the release of the final episode, which will take place on New Year's Eve.

The fifth season has already garnered 102.6 million views in 25 days. The series is likely to take first place in the ranking of the most popular projects on the platform for the first quarter of 2026.

It is stated that since 2016, the production of the series has created over eight thousand jobs in the US and brought 1.4 billion dollars to the American economy. The main part of the filming took place in the state of Georgia, where the project provided 650 million dollars to the local economy and involved over two thousand contractors. California is in second place with 500 million dollars contributed to the state's economy.

"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season

The series also influenced the sale of certain goods. Kellogg's, the company that owns the Eggo frozen waffle brand — the favorite food of the main character Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown — reported a 14% increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 9.4% in the first four months of 2018 after the release of the second season.

The use of the song Running Up That Hill in the fourth season helped British singer Kate Bush enter the US top 10 for the first time in her career, 38 years after the track's release. Metallica's 1986 composition "Master of Puppets" entered the top 10 songs in the UK for the first time after appearing in the series.

According to Spotify, among Generation Z, streams of Diana Ross's 1980 song "Upside Down" increased by 1250%, and Tiffany's 1987 track "I Think We're Alone Now" by 880%. The Chordettes' (1954) composition "Mr. Sandman" showed a 625% increase across all age groups.

It is noteworthy that the final episode on December 31 will also be shown in cinemas in the US and Canada — an unexpected move for Netflix, which traditionally focuses exclusively on streaming.