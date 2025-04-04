$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15627 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28457 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64674 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213662 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122527 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391801 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310679 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244213 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255093 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131742 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213662 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391801 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310679 views
Poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance appeared in podcasts on MEGOGO

Join the flash mob, read and spread the creativity of artists.

Business News • March 18, 10:13 AM • 80687 views

Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion

In 2024, Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion, which is 10 times more than in 2014. The company also reported its first annual profit and an increase in users to 675 million.

News of the World • March 12, 11:33 AM • 12877 views

Spotify earned annual profit for the first time and exceeded expectations in terms of the number of users: the company's shares jumped

Spotify reported its first-ever annual profit and record user growth to 675 million. The company showed a significant improvement in financial performance and announced ambitious plans for 2025.

Economy • February 4, 02:28 PM • 25177 views

Restricting women's rights: producers condemn singer Sabrina Carpenter for her too-sexy image

Producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman called Sabrina Carpenter's sexual image “lazy” and “offensive. ” They also criticized her lyrics for being overly sexualized.

UNN Lite • January 23, 03:44 PM • 123445 views

Music sales in the UK hit a 20-year high

Consumers in the UK spent a record £2. 4 billion on recorded music in 2024. Streaming subscriptions accounted for the largest share, and Taylor Swift's album became the best-selling album of the year.

News of the World • January 8, 03:14 PM • 144996 views

New podcast “The Telepathy Tapes” surpasses Joe Rogan on Spotify

For the first time in 4 years, Joe Rogan's podcast has lost the top spot on Spotify charts. The new project “The Telepathy Tapes” became the most popular, despite criticism of the reliability of the research.

Technologies • January 3, 08:01 PM • 106785 views

Spotify records record growth in Drum 'N' Bass popularity in recent years

According to Spotify, Drum 'N' Bass streams have grown by 94% since 2021. The genre is especially popular among listeners under 34, who make up 68% of the audience.

News of the World • December 19, 06:27 PM • 119178 views

SoundCloud launches a new budget plan for musicians for $39 per year

SoundCloud has introduced a new Artist plan worth $39 per year for musicians. The plan includes monetization, distribution, and AI mastering options with certain limitations.

Technologies • December 17, 09:51 PM • 19176 views

Spotify unveils music results for 2024

Spotify has released music summaries of the year with the most popular artists and songs. Taylor Swift topped the world ranking, and Klavdia Petrivna became the leader among Ukrainian artists.

Culture • December 6, 01:36 AM • 18754 views

Drake and Lamar rappers' conflict escalates: Drake now accuses UMG and Spotify of conspiring to promote Lamar's track

Rapper Drake has filed a petition with the New York Supreme Court, accusing UMG and Spotify of unfair competition. The musician claims that Lamar's hit "Not like Us" was promoted through bots and Special Offers.

UNN Lite • November 26, 04:02 PM • 102770 views

“I gave them the freedom to be themselves": Miley Cyrus talks about her influence on young artists

Miley Cyrus shared her thoughts on her influence on the careers of Sabrina Carpenter, Chappella Roana and Olivia Rodrigo. The singer noted that she gave young artists the freedom to be themselves.

UNN Lite • November 22, 10:23 AM • 102386 views

Entertainment content outstrips news in terms of popularity on the web, Telegram leads among messengers - research

A Gradus Research study has shown that 90% of Ukrainians use Telegram, but entertainment content is ahead of news in popularity. Ukrainians are increasingly consuming content through streaming services and social networks.

Society • November 21, 10:38 AM • 118205 views

Jamiroquai is back: the legendary band has announced a tour of Europe in 2025

The British band Jamiroquai has announced The Heels of Steel Tour with 14 concerts in Europe. The tour will start on November 6, 2025 in Barcelona and end on December 12 in Birmingham.

UNN Lite • November 18, 05:39 PM • 101093 views

Spotify introduces podcast commenting feature

Spotify is launching a new feature that allows podcast creators to interact with fans through comments, expanding the possibilities of Q&amp;A and polls.

Technologies • July 10, 12:21 AM • 13432 views

YouTube blocks channels of sanctioned Russian artists

YouTube has closed the accounts of several well-known russian artists, including polina gagarina, oleg gazmanov, grigory leps, yulia chicherina, vyacheslav manucharov, and shaman, due to their inclusion on the EU sanctions list.

Politics • July 4, 08:39 PM • 56231 views

Spotify accounts of some russian artists have been hacked and songs deleted

The accounts of several russian artists on Spotify were hacked, profile covers were changed, and some songs were removed from the platform.

News of the World • June 27, 08:56 PM • 21572 views

Instagram is caught using nude apps generated by artificial intelligence

Instagram has discovered advertising apps that generate unauthorised nude images using artificial intelligence. Meta was quickly removed after investigators warned the social media company, but fakes created by artificial intelligence may reappear. may resurface.

Technologies • April 23, 03:58 PM • 118986 views

Chinese authorities ordered Apple to remove WhatsApp and Threads from the Chinese App Store

Apple has removed its WhatsApp and Threads messaging apps from the Chinese App Store after being ordered to do so by the Chinese authorities.

News of the World • April 19, 10:37 AM • 58268 views

Spotify is developing tools that will allow users to remix songs

Spotify is developing tools that will allow users to remix songs directly in the streaming service, with features such as tempo control, filtering by genre and mood, and creating remixes for specific scenarios, such as workouts.

Technologies • April 15, 01:02 AM • 40401 views

Spotify is going to compete with TikTok's remixes: let users try their hand at DJing - WSJ

Spotify is developing tools that will allow subscribers to speed up, merge and edit songs, compensating artists and labels for the modified versions streamed on the platform to attract younger users and generate new revenue.

Culture • April 12, 02:45 PM • 88092 views

Spotify paid $9 billion in royalties last year

In 2023, Spotify paid out more than $9 billion in royalties, almost three times more than in 2017, with more than half of that going to independent artists and non-English-language catalogs.

Economy • March 20, 04:45 PM • 26252 views

The EU imposes a €1.8 billion antitrust fine on Apple for unlawful terms of use of apps

The European Commission has fined Apple EUR 1. 8 billion for violating antitrust laws due to the terms of use of the App Store, which disadvantaged competitors in the music streaming market and restricted users.

Economy • March 4, 03:22 PM • 22211 views

TikTok has made music even more accessible around the world, including in Ukraine

TikTok introduces a new "Add to Music" feature that allows users to save songs heard on the video platform to music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, making music more accessible around the world, including in Ukraine.

Technologies • February 25, 12:15 PM • 26379 views

The European Union will fine Apple for 500 million euros

The EU is preparing to impose a €500 million antitrust fine on Apple for its App Store rules that restrict competition.

Economy • February 19, 02:25 AM • 37082 views

Spotify has officially stopped working in Russia - media

Spotify has officially ceased operations in Russia: On December 14, the local legal entity Spotify LLC was liquidated. The service has already stopped operating in Russia since April 2022.

Economy • December 18, 12:50 AM • 36258 views