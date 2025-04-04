Join the flash mob, read and spread the creativity of artists.
In 2024, Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion, which is 10 times more than in 2014. The company also reported its first annual profit and an increase in users to 675 million.
Spotify reported its first-ever annual profit and record user growth to 675 million. The company showed a significant improvement in financial performance and announced ambitious plans for 2025.
Producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman called Sabrina Carpenter's sexual image “lazy” and “offensive. ” They also criticized her lyrics for being overly sexualized.
Consumers in the UK spent a record £2. 4 billion on recorded music in 2024. Streaming subscriptions accounted for the largest share, and Taylor Swift's album became the best-selling album of the year.
For the first time in 4 years, Joe Rogan's podcast has lost the top spot on Spotify charts. The new project “The Telepathy Tapes” became the most popular, despite criticism of the reliability of the research.
According to Spotify, Drum 'N' Bass streams have grown by 94% since 2021. The genre is especially popular among listeners under 34, who make up 68% of the audience.
SoundCloud has introduced a new Artist plan worth $39 per year for musicians. The plan includes monetization, distribution, and AI mastering options with certain limitations.
Spotify has released music summaries of the year with the most popular artists and songs. Taylor Swift topped the world ranking, and Klavdia Petrivna became the leader among Ukrainian artists.
Rapper Drake has filed a petition with the New York Supreme Court, accusing UMG and Spotify of unfair competition. The musician claims that Lamar's hit "Not like Us" was promoted through bots and Special Offers.
Miley Cyrus shared her thoughts on her influence on the careers of Sabrina Carpenter, Chappella Roana and Olivia Rodrigo. The singer noted that she gave young artists the freedom to be themselves.
A Gradus Research study has shown that 90% of Ukrainians use Telegram, but entertainment content is ahead of news in popularity. Ukrainians are increasingly consuming content through streaming services and social networks.
The British band Jamiroquai has announced The Heels of Steel Tour with 14 concerts in Europe. The tour will start on November 6, 2025 in Barcelona and end on December 12 in Birmingham.
Spotify is launching a new feature that allows podcast creators to interact with fans through comments, expanding the possibilities of Q&A and polls.
YouTube has closed the accounts of several well-known russian artists, including polina gagarina, oleg gazmanov, grigory leps, yulia chicherina, vyacheslav manucharov, and shaman, due to their inclusion on the EU sanctions list.
The accounts of several russian artists on Spotify were hacked, profile covers were changed, and some songs were removed from the platform.
Instagram has discovered advertising apps that generate unauthorised nude images using artificial intelligence. Meta was quickly removed after investigators warned the social media company, but fakes created by artificial intelligence may reappear. may resurface.
Apple has removed its WhatsApp and Threads messaging apps from the Chinese App Store after being ordered to do so by the Chinese authorities.
Spotify is developing tools that will allow subscribers to speed up, merge and edit songs, compensating artists and labels for the modified versions streamed on the platform to attract younger users and generate new revenue.
In 2023, Spotify paid out more than $9 billion in royalties, almost three times more than in 2017, with more than half of that going to independent artists and non-English-language catalogs.
The European Commission has fined Apple EUR 1. 8 billion for violating antitrust laws due to the terms of use of the App Store, which disadvantaged competitors in the music streaming market and restricted users.
TikTok introduces a new "Add to Music" feature that allows users to save songs heard on the video platform to music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, making music more accessible around the world, including in Ukraine.
The EU is preparing to impose a €500 million antitrust fine on Apple for its App Store rules that restrict competition.
Spotify has officially ceased operations in Russia: On December 14, the local legal entity Spotify LLC was liquidated. The service has already stopped operating in Russia since April 2022.