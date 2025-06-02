Apple Challenges EU Demand to Share Information with Tech Rivals - Axios

Apple has appealed against the European Commission's specifications on how the company complies with its compatibility requirements, which oblige it to provide user information to third-party developers under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), according to a source familiar with the situation, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

Apple continues to strongly oppose the DMA requirements, which, according to the company, force it to abandon its intellectual property and violate user privacy.

The deadline to appeal this particular requirement is May 30.

Compatibility requirements are designed to give other device manufacturers and app developers access to Apple features that are typically exclusive to Apple products, including WiFi connectivity and notifications on third-party smartwatches and headsets.

Apple and Meta were the first companies to receive DMA fines in April.

According to an Apple representative, under the DMA's compatibility requirements, companies such as Meta, Google, Garmin, and Spotify have requested user notification content and stored Wi-Fi networks from Apple, "giving them access to personal information that even Apple does not see."

The representative added: "Ultimately, these deeply flawed rules, aimed only at Apple - and no other company - will seriously limit our ability to deliver innovative products and features to Europe, leading to a degraded user experience for our European customers."