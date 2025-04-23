EU fines Apple and Meta nearly $800 million

$41.520.14
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1622 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7850 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10916 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14947 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17453 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28174 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40339 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63601 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91729 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137851 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 7850 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13718 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38063 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43159 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75087 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28869 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28688 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58774 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49323 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94354 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

EU fines Apple and Meta nearly $800 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2288 views

The European Union has fined Apple $570 million and Meta $228 million for violating the Digital Markets Act. This is the first application of this law, which aims at fair competition.

EU fines Apple and Meta nearly $800 million

The European Union has fined Apple and Meta a total of $797 million as part of the first application of its digital competition law. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"The European Commission, the EU's executive body, said on Wednesday that it fined Apple and Facebook's parent company Meta 500 million euros ($570 million) and 200 million euros ($228 million) respectively," the publication said.

The publication notes that the penalties for violating the EU Digital Markets Act come amid attacks by the Trump administration on the European Union. The US government considers the European Union's targeting of American companies unfair.

Additionally

The European Union's Digital Competition Act came into force on November 1, 2022, and aims to make the digital economy fairer and more competitive. The law also aims to combat the abuse of a dominant position in order to allow new players to enter the market.

Earlier, UNN wrote that more than 100 European technology companies and organizations appealed to the European Commission to radically change the approach to digital infrastructure, reducing dependence on American technologies. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyTechnologies
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Apple Inc.
Facebook
