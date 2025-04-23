EU fines Apple and Meta nearly $800 million

The European Union has fined Apple and Meta a total of $797 million as part of the first application of its digital competition law. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"The European Commission, the EU's executive body, said on Wednesday that it fined Apple and Facebook's parent company Meta 500 million euros ($570 million) and 200 million euros ($228 million) respectively," the publication said.

The publication notes that the penalties for violating the EU Digital Markets Act come amid attacks by the Trump administration on the European Union. The US government considers the European Union's targeting of American companies unfair.

Additionally

The European Union's Digital Competition Act came into force on November 1, 2022, and aims to make the digital economy fairer and more competitive. The law also aims to combat the abuse of a dominant position in order to allow new players to enter the market.

Earlier, UNN wrote that more than 100 European technology companies and organizations appealed to the European Commission to radically change the approach to digital infrastructure, reducing dependence on American technologies.