Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 842 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9134 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19645 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30556 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48895 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29644 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68443 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47528 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39728 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48226 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 48822 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39400 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68405 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 136922 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157353 views
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 992 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33747 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43166 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145101 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157936 views
Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7430 views

According to the State Statistics Service, consumer inflation in Ukraine rose to 15.1% in April. Pork and fruits rose in price the most, and utility prices hardly changed.

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 15.1% in April in annual terms from 14.6% in March, according to the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, inflation in the consumer market in April compared to March was 0.7%, since the beginning of the year - 4.3%. Core inflation in April against March was 0.4%, since the beginning of the year - 3.9%.

Prices for products and goods

In the consumer market in April, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.8%, by 19.8% in annual terms.

In April, pork and fruits increased the most (by 7.9%). Prices for poultry meat, sugar, beef, fish and fish products, bread, lard, pasta, vegetables, and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.6-0.8%. At the same time, eggs, rice and butter became cheaper by 2.5-0.2%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.3% per month, which is due to the increase in price of tobacco products by 2.2%.

Clothing and footwear rose in price by 0.1% per month, in particular, footwear - by 0.7%, while clothing fell in price - by 0.3%.

Cost of services

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other types of fuel) did not change per month, in annual terms - an increase of 20.1%.

Prices for transport decreased in April by 0.3%, mainly due to the decrease in the price of fuel and lubricants by 2.2%, while travel in road and rail passenger transport increased by 0.9% and 0.8%. Increase for the year - 6.9%.

Education services rose in price by 0.1% per month, by 12.1% per year.

Prices in the healthcare sector did not change per month, increased by 13.5% per year.

Data are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the russian federation and part of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Ukraine
