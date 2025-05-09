Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper
Kyiv • UNN
According to the State Statistics Service, consumer inflation in Ukraine rose to 15.1% in April. Pork and fruits rose in price the most, and utility prices hardly changed.
Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 15.1% in April in annual terms from 14.6% in March, according to the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.
Details
According to the State Statistics Service, inflation in the consumer market in April compared to March was 0.7%, since the beginning of the year - 4.3%. Core inflation in April against March was 0.4%, since the beginning of the year - 3.9%.
Prices for products and goods
In the consumer market in April, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.8%, by 19.8% in annual terms.
In April, pork and fruits increased the most (by 7.9%). Prices for poultry meat, sugar, beef, fish and fish products, bread, lard, pasta, vegetables, and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.6-0.8%. At the same time, eggs, rice and butter became cheaper by 2.5-0.2%.
Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.3% per month, which is due to the increase in price of tobacco products by 2.2%.
Clothing and footwear rose in price by 0.1% per month, in particular, footwear - by 0.7%, while clothing fell in price - by 0.3%.
Cost of services
Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other types of fuel) did not change per month, in annual terms - an increase of 20.1%.
Prices for transport decreased in April by 0.3%, mainly due to the decrease in the price of fuel and lubricants by 2.2%, while travel in road and rail passenger transport increased by 0.9% and 0.8%. Increase for the year - 6.9%.
Education services rose in price by 0.1% per month, by 12.1% per year.
Prices in the healthcare sector did not change per month, increased by 13.5% per year.
Data are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the russian federation and part of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.