"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody

British Defense Minister John Healey said that if he could, he would like to kidnap Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and take him into custody. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Independent.

Details

As Healey noted, he would take Putin into custody and bring him to justice for war crimes in Ukraine. Healey mentioned the Bucha massacre, the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, and more.

These words were spoken during Healey's visit to Kyiv. He also visited the site of a Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district.

This building tells everything you need to know about President Putin and his determination not only to wage war against Ukraine, but also to strike at civilians, cities, and infrastructure that people absolutely critically depend on in the middle of winter. - Healey said.

He added that Putin must be stopped.

1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany