$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16611 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29228 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23509 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28093 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24619 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40993 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25698 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28178 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76130 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5492 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19261 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9634 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 11052 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10560 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19292 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40993 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36432 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36824 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76129 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14424 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17681 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29957 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53146 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36393 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Products

Mushrooms

Kingdom of eukaryotic, chlorophyll-free, heterotrophic organisms
Fungi are a heterogeneous group of eukaryotic, chlorophyll-free, heterotrophic organisms that feed primarily osmotrophically, and most of which are capable of reproducing by means of spores. Most of them have a mycelial structure throughout their lives or at certain stages of development, while some—yeasts—are unicellular. The science of fungi is mycology. At the beginning of the 21st century, approximately 70-100 thousand species of fungi had been described, but their expected diversity, according to various authors, ranges from 300 thousand to 1.5 million species.
News by theme
Prehistoric sloths were giants and played a unique role in the ecosystem - research

Fossilized teeth of giant sloths reveal their unique role in Ice Age rainforests. These animals were tireless gardeners, spreading seeds and loosening the soil.

Weather and environment • October 23, 03:51 PM • 2698 views
Why you should avoid fish pedicures and not allow callus removal: important tips for safe manicures and pedicures

The Public Health Center has provided seven rules to reduce the risk of infection during manicures and pedicures. These tips will help avoid bacterial, fungal, and viral infections that can lead to onycholysis, warts, and nail fungus.

Health • October 23, 11:58 AM • 2888 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto

A selection of five casserole recipes that are quick to prepare and have a bright taste is presented. Among them: cabbage with sausages, vegetable with broccoli, chicken with mushrooms, pasta and eggplant casseroles.

Life hack • October 22, 10:17 AM • 34242 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine

In eastern Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, frosts down to 0-3 °C are expected on the night of October 23. The State Emergency Service has declared the second level of danger, urging citizens to be careful.

Society • October 21, 12:57 PM • 25018 views
Tutankhamun's tomb is in danger of collapse: archaeologists have discovered cracks that could destroy the 3,300-year-old burial site

Archaeologists warn that Tutankhamun's tomb could collapse due to expanding cracks in the rocks of the Valley of the Kings. Rising humidity and fungi are destroying the walls and frescoes of the burial site, which is considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.

Culture • October 21, 11:17 AM • 2895 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto

Hunting sausages are a popular snack and ingredient in many dishes. UNN offers five recipes: Tatar-style azu, light spring salad, a la pilaf, pasta in creamy cheese sauce, hot salad.

Life hack • October 20, 03:48 PM • 69698 views
First snow fell near Kyiv: what will the weather be like in the capital and region in the coming daysPhoto

On the night of October 19, the first snow fell in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast. Local Telegram channels published photos of snow-covered clearings.

Kyiv • October 19, 11:54 AM • 4170 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo

In autumn, forests abound with porcini mushrooms, aspen boletes, chanterelles, and honey mushrooms, but along with them, dangerous poisonous doubles also appear. It is important to know how to distinguish edible mushrooms from poisonous ones to avoid trouble during "quiet hunting."

Society • October 15, 11:45 AM • 91957 views