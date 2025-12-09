The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish

In 2025, Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas for the fourth consecutive year under martial law. According to calculations by the Institute of Agrarian Economics, the cost of this year's Christmas table will be UAH 1374, and the most expensive dish will be fried fish, UNN reports.

Details

For those who will be able to prepare 12 traditional dishes for the festive dinner, scientists at the Institute of Agrarian Economics calculated the cost of the 2025 Christmas table based on average supermarket prices in Ukraine as of early December this year. According to their calculations, the Christmas menu of dishes traditional for such a table for an average family: kutia and uzvar, fried fish, vinaigrette, varenyky (with potatoes, with cabbage, with cherries), stewed cabbage, lean borscht with beans, fried potatoes, fresh and pickled vegetables – will cost approximately UAH 1374 for an average family, informed Yuriy Lupenko, Director of the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics", Academician of NAAS.

The main dishes on the Christmas table are kutia and uzvar.

According to the calculations of the scientists of the Institute of Agrarian Economics, wheat kutia – 950 g of products of the traditional recipe – will cost UAH 213.37 and will be the second most expensive dish on the festive table. The most expensive ingredients of the dish this year were: poppy seeds – UAH 72.50 for 200 g, shelled walnuts – UAH 68.80, and raisins – UAH 24.99 for 100 g, respectively. The main component of kutia – wheat groats from durum wheat – will cost UAH 26.90 for 400 g. We will pay another UAH 18.70 for 100 g of honey and add a little sugar (50 g) for UAH 1.48.

The third most expensive dish will be the traditional uzvar. Ready-made dried fruit sets for uzvar – dried apples, pears, and prunes – cost UAH 118.00 (600 g for 2 liters of water) in supermarkets.

The most expensive dish this year will be fried fish – UAH 346.02. You will have to pay UAH 339 for 2 kg of live carp, and UAH 7.02 for 200 g of flour.

For lean borscht with beans (2.535 kg of products for 2 liters of water), you will have to pay UAH 107.79. The most expensive component here is dry white beans (300 g) – UAH 51.50. The vegetable component will be: potatoes (362 g) – UAH 5.39, cabbage (300 g) – UAH 3.08, onions (100 g) – UAH 0.74, carrots (400 g) – UAH 4.36, beets (800 g) – UAH 7.78. You will need to add 70-75 g of tomatoes – UAH 8.67 and tomato paste – UAH 11.82. A little more sugar – UAH 1.48 for 50 g, vegetable oil – UAH 7.86 for 80 g, to taste: black pepper and salt (UAH 1.87), bay leaf (UAH 3.24) or herbs.

Vinaigrette salad (1.73 kg of products) will cost UAH 49.77. The most expensive components will be pickled barrel cucumbers at UAH 26.80 for 200 g. For vegetables, we will pay: potatoes (600 g) – UAH 8.94, beets (400 g) – UAH 3.89, carrots (378 g) – UAH 4.12, onions (100 g) – UAH 0.74. Dressing with vegetable oil costs UAH 4.91 for 50 g and salt to taste (UAH 0.37).

Traditional Lenten dishes include varenyky.

Varenyky with potatoes (1.51 kg of products) will cost UAH 32.83, including potatoes (1 kg) – UAH 14.90, flour (500 g) – UAH 17.54, salt (10 g) – UAH 0.39.

Varenyky with cabbage (1.481 kg of products) cost UAH 32.03. To prepare the dough, we will pay UAH 17.54 for flour (500 g), and UAH 0.39 for salt (10 g). Raw cabbage will cost UAH 6.16 for 600 g, carrots (189 g) – UAH 2.06, and onions (132 g) – UAH 0.97. Vegetable oil for dressing (50 g) – UAH 4.91.

Varenyky with cherries consist of lean dough and frozen cherries. Flour (500 g) – UAH 17.54, a little salt (10 g) – UAH 0.39. The lion's share of the cost of such varenyky is cherries – UAH 69.90 for 300 g. In total, the cost of such varenyky will be UAH 87.83 (for 810 g of products).

Stewed cabbage (2.239 g of products) will cost UAH 70.78. The most expensive here are champignons (300 g) – UAH 45.35. The cost of vegetables will be UAH 17.19: 1 kg of cabbage – UAH 10.27, 189 g of carrots – UAH 2.06, 660 g of onions – UAH 4.86. Salt and pepper to taste – UAH 0.39 and vegetable oil (80 g) – UAH 7.86.

Fried potatoes are prepared with 100 g of vegetable oil (UAH 9.82), 1 kg of potatoes (UAH 14.90), and 132 g of onions (UAH 0.97), with salt and pepper added to taste (UAH 0.39). Total expenses – UAH 26.08.

Separately, pickles are placed on the table: sauerkraut – UAH 96.75 for 500 g and pickled barrel cucumbers – UAH 53.70 for 400 g.

Also on the table are fresh vegetables – cucumbers (UAH 66.72) and tomatoes (UAH 71.90) at 500 g each, respectively.

The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will be UAH 1374. This figure remains practically at the level of last year's figure of UAH 1365. This price situation is explained by the fact that prices for borscht set vegetables – potatoes, carrots, cabbage, beets, and onions – have more than halved over the past year due to their record harvest in 2025. The largest increase in price compared to the previous year in the Christmas menu was for the following products: oil (+26.7%), frozen cherries (+25.7%), barrel cucumbers (+25.2%), dry white beans (+18.3%), flour (+17.5%), live carp (+12.6%), and fresh tomatoes (+12.5%) - summarized Yuriy Lupenko.

Reference

The calculation of the cost of the 2025 Christmas table was made by the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics" based on data from the Ministry of Finance, which conducts daily monitoring of prices for essential food products in grocery supermarkets as of December 4, 2025.