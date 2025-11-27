$42.300.10
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is – "Ukrenergo"
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to try

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

Five beetroot recipes are presented: beetroot cream soup, almond-beetroot cookies, Korean-style beetroot, beetroot cutlets in the oven, and beetroot caviar. These dishes offer new ways to use beetroot, beyond the traditional borscht.

Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to try

Usually, Ukrainian housewives use beets as the main ingredient for traditional borscht, but in fact, this vegetable is quite underestimated, because you can cook a lot of delicious and, moreover, healthy dishes for the whole family from it. That is why UNN has prepared for you a selection of simple beet recipes for your healthy and bright menu.

Beetroot cream soup

Ingredients:

  • beets – 4 pcs;
    • onions – 1 pc;
      • carrots – 1 pc;
        • garlic – 2 cloves;
          • vegetable broth – 500 ml;
            • cream 15% – 200 ml;
              • salt, pepper – to taste;
                • oil – for frying;
                  • greens – for serving.

                    Preparation:

                    1. Wash, peel and cut beets and carrots into small pieces.

                    2. Peel and chop onions and garlic.

                    3. Heat a deep frying pan with oil, fry onions with garlic, add pieces of beets and carrots and fry for another 5 minutes.

                    4. Pour the stewed vegetables with broth, salt, pepper, bring to a boil and cook under the lid over low heat for 30 minutes.

                    5. Let the dish cool down a bit.

                    6. Blend everything with a blender, add cream, mix, add salt and pepper to taste. If the soup is too thick, add more cream.

                    7. Sprinkle with herbs when serving.

                    Almond-beetroot cookies with coconut-raspberry cream

                    Ingredients (for 8 servings):

                    •  beets – 130 g;
                      • whole wheat flour – 1.5 cups;
                        • almond flour – 0.5 cups;
                          • flaxseed flour – 0.25 cups;
                            • sea salt – 1 pinch;
                              • small banana – 1 pc;
                                • raspberries (can be frozen) – 0.25 cups;
                                  • liquid coconut oil – 4 tbsp;
                                    • stevia (or other sweetener) – 1 tsp.

                                      Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes26.11.25, 14:02 • 31720 views

                                      Preparation:

                                      1. Cream: mix raspberries, 3 tbsp. liquid coconut oil and stevia. Beat with a blender, pour into a thick-walled bowl and refrigerate.

                                      2. Preheat oven to 180°C.

                                      3. Dough coloring: mix banana, beets and 1 tbsp. coconut oil, beat with a blender.

                                      4. Dry ingredients: mix wheat, flaxseed and almond flour with a pinch of salt.

                                      5. Pour the coloring into the flour mixture and mix with a spoon or hands. You should get an elastic dense ball of bright red color. If the dough is too dry, add 1 tbsp. coconut oil and knead again.

                                      6. Roll out the dough into a layer of about 6 mm, cut out cookies of the desired shape and size.

                                      7. Bake for 12 minutes, check for readiness, cool.

                                      8. Final stage: put 1 tsp. cream on each cookie, cover with a second cookie, press and spread the cream. You can apply the cream on top and decorate with berries or nuts.

                                      Korean-style beets

                                      Ingredients:

                                      • beets – 1 kg;
                                        • garlic – 7-8 cloves;
                                          • ground red hot pepper – 0.5 tsp;
                                            • ground coriander – 0.5 tsp;
                                              • refined sunflower oil – 1/3 cup;
                                                • vinegar 9% – 4.5 tbsp;
                                                  • salt – to taste.

                                                    Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make19.11.25, 14:04 • 44022 views

                                                    Preparation:

                                                    1. Grate raw peeled beets into long strips using a grater for Korean salads.

                                                    2. Mix beets with chopped garlic, vinegar, salt and spices.

                                                    3. Heat the oil, but do not bring to a boil, and pour it into the salad.

                                                    4. Mix well and leave in the refrigerator for a day.

                                                    Beetroot cutlets in the oven

                                                    Ingredients:

                                                    •  beets – 400 g;
                                                      • garlic – 1 clove;
                                                        • onion – 1;
                                                          • flour – 2 tbsp;
                                                            • egg – 1;
                                                              • spices to taste.

                                                                Preparation:

                                                                1. Peel and dice the onion.

                                                                2. Grate the beets.

                                                                4. Mix vegetables, add egg, flour and spices. You should get a sticky mass.

                                                                5. Form small cutlets from the resulting mixture, place them in a baking dish.

                                                                6. Bake for 30 minutes at 200°C.

                                                                Beetroot caviar

                                                                Ingredients:

                                                                • beets – 500 g;
                                                                  • tomatoes – 2.5 kg;
                                                                    • carrots – 500 g;
                                                                      • onions – 500 g;
                                                                        • bell pepper – 500 g;
                                                                          • garlic – 1 head;
                                                                            • oil – 500 ml;
                                                                              • salt – to taste

                                                                                "Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes24.11.25, 19:21 • 107626 views

                                                                                Preparation:

                                                                                1. Peel beets, carrots and onions.

                                                                                2. Remove seeds and white partition from bell pepper.

                                                                                3. Remove the green core from tomatoes.

                                                                                4. Chop beets, carrots, onions, peppers and tomatoes with a blender or pass through a meat grinder.

                                                                                5. Salt and cook over low heat for 1.5–2 hours, stirring regularly.

                                                                                6. At the end, add ground garlic.

                                                                                7. Pour the caviar into clean dry jars, seal with lids and place the jars upside down until completely cooled.

                                                                                Alla Kiosak

                                                                                Life hackPublicationsCulinary