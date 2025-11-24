"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes

If you've long dreamed of experiencing that same taste from childhood holidays and family gatherings, then the recipes for crispy nuts with condensed milk, collected by UNN, are just for you. Delicate dough, golden crust, and sweet fillings create a perfect dessert that will conquer both adults and children.

Classic Nuts

Ingredients:

sugar - 100 g;

eggs - 2 pcs;

salt - a pinch;

butter - 100 g (melted);

baking soda - 0.5 tsp;

vinegar - 0.5 tsp (for slaking soda);

flour - approximately 300–350 g (add gradually);

boiled condensed milk - for filling;

walnut - to taste.

How to make crispy nuts:

1. In a deep bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until smooth.

2. Add the melted butter to the mixture you got, then mix everything thoroughly with a whisk again.

3. Add baking soda slaked with vinegar to the egg mixture. Then, gradually add flour, kneading a soft, elastic dough. Remember - it should not stick to your hands.

4. After that, cover the dough and let it rest for about 30 minutes. Then roll small balls from this dough.

5. Next, you need to thoroughly heat the nut mold and place the balls you made into it.

6. Bake the nuts for 4-5 minutes on each side, periodically opening the mold: make sure the halves are golden, but not overcooked.

7. Carefully remove the finished shells, cool them, and trim the edges if necessary.

8. In each half of the nut, place boiled condensed milk, and in the middle, between the condensed milk, place a walnut for a balance of taste and crunch. Glue the two sides of our dessert together - and voila! The nuts are ready.

9. For the best taste, let the dessert sit for a few hours so that the condensed milk soaks into the dough and makes it more tender.

10. Enjoy with tea, coffee, or give to loved ones, because these nuts always create a special mood!

Nuts with two creams

Ingredients:

for the dough: egg - 1 pc, sugar - 150 g, butter - 120 g (melted), mayonnaise - 120 g, flour - 450 ± 50 g, baking soda - 0.5 tsp, vinegar - 0.5 tbsp.

cream 1 (chocolate): dark chocolate - 200 g, sour cream 20% - 200 g.

cream 2 (caramel): butter - 100 g; "Korivka" candies - 150 g.

Preparation:

1. In a bowl, mix the egg with sugar until smooth.

2. Add melted butter and mayonnaise, mix well again. Slake the baking soda with vinegar and add to the mixture.

3. Add sifted flour in portions and knead a soft dough. Place it in the refrigerator for 20 minutes to make it more pliable.

4. Form small balls. Heat the nut mold and bake for about 5 minutes, depending on your mold. The nuts should be evenly golden.

5. Melt the dark chocolate.

6. Add sour cream and mix well until smooth. Fill the nut halves and leave overnight to soak.

7. Place butter and "Korivka" candies in a saucepan.

8. Melt over low heat, mix until smooth, and let cool.

9. Fill the nut halves with the prepared cream.

"Festive" Nuts

Ingredients:

for the dough: butter - 150 g (soft), sugar - 150 g, eggs - 2 pcs, sour cream - 150 g, flour - 600 g, baking powder - 1 tsp, food coloring - optional;

for the filling: butter - 200 g, boiled condensed milk - 380 g, crumbs from dough "shells" trimmings - as needed.

Preparation:

1. Beat eggs with sugar until light and fluffy.

2. Add sour cream and soft butter - mix well. Add sifted flour with baking powder and knead a soft elastic dough.

3. Divide the dough into several parts and add food coloring to each. Refrigerate for 2 hours to make it denser and easier to shape.

4. Roll balls of 20 g - approximately the size of a small nut. Bake in a multi-baker or nut maker for 3-5 minutes, depending on your appliance.

5. Level the finished "shells" on a grater, save the collected crumbs - they will come in handy for the cream.

6. Beat the butter until fluffy. Add boiled condensed milk and crumbs - mix until a homogeneous cream.

7. Fill the halves with cream and glue them in pairs. Let the finished nuts stand for at least 1-2 hours - they will become softer and more aromatic.

Nuts with Cognac

Ingredients:

for the dough: butter - 150 g, sugar - 3 tbsp, eggs - 2 pcs, honey - 1 tbsp, cognac - 1 tbsp, baking soda - 1/2 tsp (slaked with vinegar), additional baking soda - 1 tsp (for structure), flour - 3–3.5 cups;

for the filling: boiled condensed milk, butter - (to taste, 30–50 g for tenderness).

Preparation:

1. Melt the butter and rub it with sugar until a homogeneous mass. Add honey, eggs, cognac, and baking soda slaked with vinegar - mix.

2. Gradually add flour and knead an elastic dough. It should be soft and not stick to your hands.

3. Form small balls.

4. Heat the nut mold and bake until golden. The time depends on your nut maker, usually 3-5 minutes.

5. Mix boiled condensed milk with soft butter - this will make the cream tender and more stable.

6. Fill the halves and glue the nuts together.

Nuts on Boiled Yolks

Ingredients:

dough: boiled yolks - 5 pcs, sugar - 1 tbsp, butter - 200 g (ideally - clarified), flour - 3 cups (approximately 750 g), sour cream - 3-4 tbsp, lard - 2 tbsp, vanillin - optional, baking powder - 1 tsp (can be replaced with baking soda), oil - for greasing the mold;

filling: boiled condensed milk - 300 g, butter - 50 g, cream 30% - 100 g, cognac or rum - 2 tbsp, walnuts - 60 g, coconut flakes - optional (for rolling), powdered sugar - for dusting.

Preparation:

1. Grate the boiled yolks on a fine grater or mash them well. Add sugar and vanillin - mix.

2. Rub the butter with lard and flour until crumbly.

3. Combine the yolk mixture with the flour mixture, add sour cream and baking powder. Knead a soft, pliable dough.

4. Place the dough in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour - this will make it easier to shape. 5. Roll small balls, lightly grease the mold with oil. Bake until lightly browned (usually 3-5 minutes, depending on the nut maker).

6. Combine boiled condensed milk, butter, cream, and cognac (or rum).

7. Beat until a homogeneous, smooth mass - it may be a bit liquid, which is normal.

8. If you want a thicker consistency - chill the cream in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

9. Add chopped walnuts, mix.

10. Fill the halves with cream, connect them in pairs.

11. If desired, roll the finished nuts in coconut flakes.

12. Before serving, dust with powdered sugar.