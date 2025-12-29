Over 9,000 consumers in Kyiv region are still without electricity after the Russian attack, emergency blackouts in some regions - Ministry of Energy

After a large-scale Russian attack on the energy sector in the Kyiv region, more than 9,000 consumers are still without electricity, power outage schedules are in effect, and emergency power outages are occurring in some regions, including on the left bank of Kyiv and in certain districts of the Kyiv region, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The latest Russian attack caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region. Emergency recovery work is ongoing. As of this morning, more than 9,000 consumers in the Kyiv region remain without electricity. Emergency power outages are in effect on the left bank of Kyiv and in certain districts of the region. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted by the ministry, over the past week, the enemy attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities daily. "The energy system suffered one massive and over 43 targeted attacks, with about 118 network damages recorded. Russia attacked Naftogaz Group facilities four times, including the Kherson CHP, which is the only source of heat for the city. The aftermath is being eliminated, and one CHP employee is receiving medical assistance," the report says.

"Despite constant attacks, the situation in the energy system remains difficult but controlled. The unified energy system of Ukraine is integral and continues to operate synchronously with the energy system of continental Europe. Electricity imports are actively used for balancing, and measures to limit consumption are also applied," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Emergency crews, technical services, and specialized units, as noted, are working in an intensified mode.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions in a number of regions, consumers in 215 settlements are without power. To stabilize the energy system, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied in certain regions. In the rest of the regions, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules for industry and business are in effect," the report says.

Consumers can obtain up-to-date information on the official resources of distribution system operators.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 29, as of 9:30 AM, it was 3% lower than at the same time on the previous working day – Friday. The reason for such changes is the higher air temperature in most regions of Ukraine compared to the end of last week.

Yesterday, December 28, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 2.9% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday – December 21. The reason is a noticeable cold snap compared to last week.

Power outages in seven regions due to bad weather