23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office

23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
11:49 PM • 2588 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
10:51 PM • 10264 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 26827 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 25504 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33052 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 32488 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27118 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23894 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27570 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 49999 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 59286 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 71058 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 85029 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 122849 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

A terrorist attack occurred in Lviv overnight, killing a 23-year-old policewoman. The perpetrators used a secondary explosion tactic after a fake 102 emergency call.

The prosecutor's office has officially classified the night explosions in the center of Lviv as a terrorist act that led to the death of a law enforcement officer and destruction. The perpetrators used a repeated explosion tactic aimed at maximizing casualties among emergency services that arrived on a fake call to Danylyshyn Street. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 00:30, a fake call about a break-in at a store was received on "102". Upon arrival of a police crew at the scene, an explosion occurred, and upon arrival of a second crew, another explosion occurred.

— reported the press service of the prosecutor's office.

Circumstances of the attack and consequences for law enforcement officers

It has been preliminarily established that the victim of the terrorist attack was a 23-year-old policewoman who was part of the first patrol. As a result of the detonation, a patrol police service vehicle and one civilian vehicle located near the scene were significantly damaged.

Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties22.02.26, 00:57 • 6082 views

Currently, the exact number of casualties among passers-by and police personnel is still being determined by medics and investigative teams.

Criminal proceedings and search for those involved

Law enforcement officers entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a terrorist act that caused grave consequences. The investigation is considering the version of a planned ambush on law enforcement officers, as the call about the store robbery was deliberate misinformation to lure patrols into the affected area. Enhanced measures are underway in the city to find those involved in organizing the explosions.

Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people22.02.26, 01:49 • 2596 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv