23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office

The prosecutor's office has officially classified the night explosions in the center of Lviv as a terrorist act that led to the death of a law enforcement officer and destruction. The perpetrators used a repeated explosion tactic aimed at maximizing casualties among emergency services that arrived on a fake call to Danylyshyn Street. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At 00:30, a fake call about a break-in at a store was received on "102". Upon arrival of a police crew at the scene, an explosion occurred, and upon arrival of a second crew, another explosion occurred. — reported the press service of the prosecutor's office.

Circumstances of the attack and consequences for law enforcement officers

It has been preliminarily established that the victim of the terrorist attack was a 23-year-old policewoman who was part of the first patrol. As a result of the detonation, a patrol police service vehicle and one civilian vehicle located near the scene were significantly damaged.

Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties

Currently, the exact number of casualties among passers-by and police personnel is still being determined by medics and investigative teams.

Criminal proceedings and search for those involved

Law enforcement officers entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a terrorist act that caused grave consequences. The investigation is considering the version of a planned ambush on law enforcement officers, as the call about the store robbery was deliberate misinformation to lure patrols into the affected area. Enhanced measures are underway in the city to find those involved in organizing the explosions.

Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people